DC Does That Action Comics #1 Cover Three Times Today (Spoilers)

Today sees Superman returning to Earth, and catching up with what he's missed, in Action Comics #1050. You know, just before he is whisked away to die at the hands of Pariah in Justice League #75 from back in April 2022, to die a temporary death again.

But no one will forget what he did with that green car on the front cover of Action Comics #1 in 1938. And DC Comics isn't going to let anyone today. Not just once…

But twice… with the mantle being passed on to the son. Note the tyres, the placement of civilians, the facial expressions, it's all there.

To have on reference to Action Comics #1050 may look unfortunate, to have two looks like car-lessness. But DC Comics can't let go of the green car. In Action Comics #1000 four years ago, it was revisited by Geoff Johns, Richard Donner and Oliver Coipel in 'The Car'.

In which we got to see why Superman was smashing that car up.

And how it got mended.

But then Brian Bendis started writing Action Comics. And at the end of Action Comics #1007, we saw the green car was in the possession of Metropolis' number one ganglord, Ms Leone.

That original car. Still smashed up. And the in Doomsday Clock #10, Geoff Johns returned to the car with Gary Frank, in 1938…

However, as the metaverse shifts, the car is gone, as Superman is rewritten. While over in Superman: Leviathan Rising – it was still in play.

Where is the car now? Who broke it the second time? And who will lift it over their head? The Blue Beetle?

Or a least someone they know? Meet The Yellow Beetle, everyone, emerging as Superman did in 1939? With a new take on the cars and the freaking out face, admittedly. And DC Comics

SUPERMAN KAL-EL RETURNS SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAN MORA (DARK CRISIS)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

Written by Mark Waid, Sina Grace, Alex Segura, and Marv Wolfman Art by Max Raynor, Dean Haspiel, Jack Herbert, and Reilly Brown Kal-El has returned from his long sojourn to Warworld, but what ramifications does this hold for the broader DC Universe? In this special issue, we'll spotlight Kal-El's reunion with the Dark Knight, Jimmy Olsen, the Justice League, and…Lex Luthor?! Plus: witness the never-before-revealed look at the moments leading to Superman's abduction by Pariah in the Dark Crisis event! The march toward Action Comics #1050 continues in this essential special volume!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022

BLUE BEETLE GRADUATION DAY #1 (OF 6) CVR A ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

(W) Josh Trujillo (A/CA) Adrian Gutierrez

Jaime Reyes has a lot to juggle. Whether it's his finals for senior year or a new villain tearing up El Paso, Jaime is always torn between two worlds. But when his worlds come crashing together at his high school graduation, nothing will ever be the same. A message from the Reach bombards Jaime's scarab, Khaji Da, and it starts throwing off his connection to the device. And as if that wasn't enough, Jaime's parents and friends are pressuring him about his next steps in life. But what's hidden here on Earth that's drawing the Reach back? And where did this new Fadeaway Man come from? Can Jaime find balance in his life and rise to become a true hero, or is it curtains for Blue Beetle?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022