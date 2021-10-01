DC Horror Presents Soul Plumber #1 Preview: An Exorcism Machine?

October is a great time to launch horror comics, and DC Comics knows it, which is why the first issue of DC Horror Presents Soul Plumber is in stores on Tuesday. In this preview, we meet a Jesus-loving gas station clerk who will go on to build an exorcism machine and inadvertently damn the entire world. And that won't be anywhere close to the worst thing organized religion has caused! Check out the preview below.

DC HORROR PRESENTS SOUL PLUMBER #1 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC078

0821DC079 – DC HORROR PRESENTS SOUL PLUMBER #1 (OF 6) CVR B TOM NEELEY CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski, Ben Kissel (A/CA) John McCrea

From the creators of The Last Podcast On The Left, exorcism just got a whole lot easier. After attending a seminar hosted in a hotel conference room by a mysterious group called the Soul Plumbers, Edgar Wiggins, disgraced former seminary school student, discovers what he thinks is the secret to delivering souls from the thrall of Satan. But after stealing the blueprints and building the machine himself, out of whatever he can afford from his salary as a gas station attendant, Edgar misses the demon and instead pulls out an inter-dimensional alien with dire consequences for all of mankind.

In Shops: 10/5/2021

SRP: $3.99

