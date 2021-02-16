DC Publish Superman '78 and Batman '89 Comics To Feel Like The Movies

DC Comics published Batman '66 based on the tonal feel of the Batman TV series, and followed up with Wonder Woman '77 based on that TV series as well. Now DC Comics is to publish two new digital-first series in July, based on the Tim Burton Batman and Richard Donner Superman movies.

Batman '89 from DC i by Sam Hamm and Joe Quinones – Sam Hamm co-wrote that screenplay for Tim Burton and later write the Batman: Blind Justice comic book. Superman '78 is by Rob Venditti and Wilfredo Torres – and will not involve Geoff Johns.

Continuing the twisted adventures of DC's Dark Knight from Tim Burton's seminal classic Batman movies, Batman '89 brings in screenwriter Sam Hamm (Batman, Batman Returns) and artist Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero) to pull on a number of threads left dangling by the prolific director. The gothic mentality behind the world, while still rooted in a sense of realism, helped inform many of DC's global fans' first impressions on the Dark Knight's Gotham. In the new Batman '89 comic, Hamm and Quinones will help usher in the return of Selina Kyle/Catwoman and will debut a new Robin! Plus, Quinones has a vision for Harvey Dent/Two-Face that is as close to movie magic as a comic can get! And in the vein of DC's plans for Batman '89, Rob Venditti (Hawkman) and Wilfredo Torres (Batman '66) will collaborate on Superman '78 to tell stories set within the world Richard Donner and Christopher Reeves created in Superman: The Movie. In Superman '78, bystanders are surprised and delighted by Superman's abilities, and Lois Lane doesn't (yet!) know that Clark Kent is secretly Superman. The sheer thrill of seeing a man fly, leap, or stop a bullet will be reflected in this environment where Superman has just been introduced! Inspired by Donner's classic, timeless style of superhero storytelling, in Superman '78 Venditti and Torres will show fans that a man can truly fly.

Superman '78 and Batman '89 will debut from DC with six digital chapters of each new series on July 27, followed by new chapters of each comic book for the six weeks that immediately follow. The twelve chapters of each new series will also publish as six printed comics between August and October and as hardcover collections in October (Batman '89) and November (Superman '78).