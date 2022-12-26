DC vs. Vampires #12 Preview: Series Finale

Welcome to the Bleeding Cool preview of DC vs Vampires #12, the series finale! The battle between humanity and vampires will come to an end in this preview of DC vs. Vampires #12… one way or the other.

DC VS. VAMPIRES #12

DC Comics

1022DC129

1022DC130 – DC vs. Vampires #12 Nathan Szerdy Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, James Tynion Iv (A) Otto Schmidt (CA) Guillem March

The cataclysmic final issue of the bestselling series will end with a bang and a whimper! Green Arrow will lead humanity's final charge from the blood mines of Smallville. Supergirl's mission to get off-world comes to an explosive end. And it's Batgirl versus Nightwing for the fate of the entire planet–the stakes couldn't be higher as the future of humankind is on the line!

In Shops: 12/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

