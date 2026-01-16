Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Bleeding Hearts, Deniz camp, vertigo

DC Wants Retailers To Order Bleeding Hearts Like Kryptonite Spectrum

DC wants retailers to order the first new DC Vertigo title Bleeding Hearts #1 like they did Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum

Article Summary DC relaunches Vertigo with Bleeding Hearts #1 from 20th Century Men creators Deniz Camp and Stipan Morian.

Retailers are encouraged to order Bleeding Hearts like Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum for special discounts.

This bold new zombie series explores a world ruled by the undead and the mystery of a heart starting to beat again.

Bleeding Hearts #1 debuts in February 2026 at $3.99, followed by issue #2’s fresh take on apocalypse survival.

Bleeding Hearts #1 is the launch title from the new DC Vertigo line for 2026 by Deniz Camp and Stipan Morian, from the 20th Century Men team, and the writer of Absolute Martian Manhunter. That they were working on the DC Vertigo series together was a Bleeding Cool scoop from May last year that I am still amazed was as accurate as it was. Well, now DC Comics is telling retailers that if they order Bleeding Hearts #1 at or above the quantity they ordered for Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #1 by Ice Cream Man team W. Maxwell Prince and Martín Morazzo, they can then order additional bundles of 10 issues for $10, or a 75% discount. Which isn't bad if you were going to hit those numbers anyway…

BLEEDING HEARTS #1 (MR)

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Stipan Morian (CA) Jae Lee

THE RED-HOT WRITER OF ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER, DENIZ CAMP, RE-TEAMS WITH BREAKOUT ARTIST STIPAN MORIAN TO UNLEASH VERTIGO'S FIRST NEW #1! The zombies won–and ten years after the fall of humanity, they're the dominant form of life (or not-life) on Earth. They've developed their own cultural practices, their own language, their own society. Mouse-Pokes-Golf-Ball-Through-Hole-In-Head (Poke for short) is a beloved member of his community, and with his brother-in-arm Mush, he's happy to shamble along through the only world he can remember…until the day his heart mysteriously starts beating again. And in a blink, the first humans he sees have stopped looking like food and have started looking like…friends…? The team behind 20th Century Men, the bold mission statement that launched writer Deniz Camp and artist Stipan Morian to the next level of the comics industry, has reunited to bring you a world ruled by ruthless kill-or-be-killed logic, pitted against the demands of a single beating, bleeding, emotional heart! $3.99 2/11/2026

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Stipan Morian

THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN IT FROM DENIZ CAMP, WRITER OF ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER! A world overrun by flesh-eating zombies is the only world young Rabbit has ever known…and her mother, Cara, has done everything she can to get her ready to survive in it. But she never expected to meet a zombie who seemed to want to help her with this goal! $3.99 3/11/2026

