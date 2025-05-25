Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: mcm, vertigo

MCM Gossip: The First Three New DC Vertigo Comics

MCM Gossip: The First Three New DC Vertigo Comics, who will be writing and drawing them

Article Summary DC Vertigo is returning in 2025 with a relaunch focused on creator-owned comics and improved creator deals

Nice House By The Sea by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno will kick off the new Vertigo line

The first three new Vertigo series will come from teams: Camp & Morgan, Starks & Pugh, and Condon & Phillips

Vertigo was previously shuttered in 2020 but is now back after leadership changes at DC Comics

At Thought Bubble Comic Con in 2023, I got the scoop that "in 2024 (or at this stage, more likely 2025), DC Comics will be bringing back Vertigo." A year later at New York Comic Con in 2024, they announced that a) this was indeed happening and that b) the creator-owned series Nice House By The Sea by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno was pivoting from being a Black Label series to being a Vertigo book to launch the imprint.

But since that switch, we haven't heard a lot about Vertigo. Well, this weekend's bar gossip at MCM London Comic Con gave me the scoop. I understand that Vertigo is going to relaunch with three new creator-owned/participant books, each with a better creator deal than the imprint closed with, and a longer guaranteed number of issues. Apparently, DC is responding to retailers who want longer runs of titles with one creative team, and this is how DC Comics is planning to answer that call. And the first creative teams?

Deniz Camp and S. Morgan

and Kyke Starks and Steve Pugh

and Chris Condon and Jake Phillips

All three teams are already established on titles such as 20th Century Men, Peacemaker, and That Texas Blood. They have also worked separately on recent projects such as Ultimate Wolverine, Megalopolis, Rick and Morty, Billionaire Island, Sexcastle, The Ultimates, Absolute Martian Manhunter, and many, many more. And now they will be doing that for the new, re-emerging DC Vertigo imprint. And you read it here first….

Vertigo was a mature readers line that brought together darker takes on existing DC Universe characters such as Swamp Thing, John Constantine, Doom Patrol, Animal Man, Swamp Thing and Sandman, as well as semi-creator-owned series such as Preacher, Transmetropolitan, The Invisibles, Scalped, Testament, and so much more. In 2020, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics was to 'shutter' Vertigo after years of neglect, and a change to creator contracts that made them much less appealing. We stated that some books would move to Black Label, and some would no longer be published. We were told, repeatedly, that we were wrong, and we were talking nonsense. Well, American Vampire moved to Black Label, Image Comics announced they'd be publishing the comic SFSX (Safe Sex), previously announced as coming from Vertigo, and finally, DC made it official that they were going to shutter Vertigo – and more besides. The DC Ink and DC Zoom imprints, launched with such pomp and circumstance, would also be done away with. The command came from the previous big boss Pamela Lifford, who had an aversion to imprints. Certain projects were folded into the DC Black Label line, intended only as a reading age signifier. Well, Pamela Lifford is gone now… and Vertigo is returning.

