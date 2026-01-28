Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

DC's K.O. Crossovers Today- Darkseid, Legion & No Superman (Spoilers)

DC's K.O. Crossovers Today with Darkseid, Legion, Impulse, Superboy Prime and a distinct llack of Superman

Today sees DC Comics publish four tie-ins to DC's K.O. event, with Superman #34 by Joshua Williamson and Eddy Barrows, Justice League Unlimited #15 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, The Flash #29 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev and Justice League Quarterly: DC K.O.: The Kids Are All Fight Special #1 by Jeremy Adams and Travis Mercer. Chronologically, Flash #29 comes first, set in the past… as Darkseif's Absolute Legion look to remove all Flashes from the timeline.

With Superman #34 in the present with Superboy Prime and the Android Superman dealing with the evacuation of Earth ahead of the DC's K.O. tournament finale…

Hey, Super-Man Prime, I'll make the commentary, thank you very much. While Justice League Unlimited #15 have gone to hell with Electric Superman to find a new Heart Of Dsrkness as the planet is being torn to pieces.

And Justice League Quarterly: DC K.O. Kids Are Alright is up in space, with a world without Superman, with Jonathan Kent, tasked as babysitter.

So many Superboys and Supermen without the real one, as he is trapped in the game of the Heart Of Omega at the heart of this DC Comics event crossover.

Alongside Lex Luthor, Wonder Woman and The Joker as the Final Four…

…with a very much destroyed Earth on which to fight.

With Supermen and Superboys coming to the rescue.

Sure, Superboy Prime, whatever you say. Flash has Wally West meeting the remnants of Jay Allen, who fought in K.O. and lost…

And while the Absolute Legion of Darkseid are attacking Barry Allen…

…. well, most of them, they are also battling the Superman Replacement Squad in Superman as well.

And as Lois Lane calls the Justice League Unlimited to help…

… it's quite impressive that the call could be made at all.

And as Darkseid's presence in the past, present and future is recognised…

… it's not looking good for Bart Allen, the Impulse from the future, stuck in the past, and about to unravel the entire Flash timeline…

… thanks to Darkseid looking on, through his eyes…

Superman #34 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows

Jon Kent always wanted to be a Titan when he grew up, but now that he's working alongside them in the effort to evacuate Earth, he didn't think he'd be stuck babysitting young sidekicks! When the kids sneak off to enter the fray and stop Granny Goodness, Jon will have to show these young heroes the ropes so they can save the day and prove there's no age requirement to being a superhero—and you won't want to miss the SHOCKING finale!

