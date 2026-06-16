Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, daredevil, Geoff Shaw, punisher

Deadpool And Punisher Get A Crossover Event From Marvel With Big Guns

Deadpool and Punisher get a Marvel crossover event by writer Benjamin Percy and artists Geoff Shaw and José Luis Soares Pintos

Article Summary Marvel’s Deadpool and Punisher crossover is Deadpool/Punisher: Big Guns, a four-part event launching in September.

Benjamin Percy writes the Deadpool And Punisher Crossover, with Geoff Shaw and José Luis Soares Pintos on art.

The story begins in Wade Wilson: Deadpool #8 and The Punisher #8, then concludes with issue #9 of both titles in October.

The announcement ties into Marvel 616 Day, June 16’s annual promo built around Earth-616 and Marvel’s core universe.

Deadpool/Punisher: Big Guns is a new four-part crossover of the Wade Wilson: Deadpool and Punisher comic books, from Marvel Comics, written by Marvel-exclusive writer Benjamin Percy, and drawn by Marvel-exclusive artist Geoff Shaw and José Luis Soares Pintos, who I don't think is Marvel-exclusive but probably should be. And described as "a calamitous four-part Deadpool and Punisher crossover, beginning with Wade Wilson: Deadpool #8 and The Punisher #8 out in September and concluding with Wade Wilson: Deadpool #9 and The Punisher #9 in October… and announced for Marvel's 616 Day, which is today and right here. So you can have the scoop too!

"When you're writing The Punisher, and you're writing Deadpool—two street-level characters with opposite personalities—the math works itself out," Percy said. "I had to bring them together. Violently. Get ready for non-stop mayhem, the re-invention (and glow-up) of a classic villain, and the introduction of the Merc-mobile (a rolling HQ I'm pretty damn excited about) as well as a new weapon that will change the 616 forever. Unlike Frank and Wade—who naturally despise each other—Geoff Shaw and José Luis are a perfect pairing, the best pens drawing the biggest guns."

"The saga kicks off when Deadpool's latest mess puts him in the crosshairs of the Punisher. Just as the Merc with a Mouth takes on one of the most high-stakes jobs of his career, Frank Castle seeks to settle the score—igniting a relentless clash of bullets, bloodshed, and mayhem that neither man will walk away from unscathed!"

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #8 – "BIG GUNS" PART 1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Crossover Logo Variant Cover

TARGET: FRANK CASTLE!

Deadpool's got a new mission! A new vehicle! And a new… ENEMY? Wait, are we talking about Frank Castle? "BIG GUNS" starts here, as multiple forces converge on the ultimate weapon…but only one can emerge victorious! On Sale 9/2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS Crossover Logo Variant Cover TARGET: FRANK CASTLE! Deadpool's got a new mission! A new vehicle! And a new… ENEMY? Wait, are we talking about Frank Castle? "BIG GUNS" starts here, as multiple forces converge on the ultimate weapon…but only one can emerge victorious! On Sale 9/2 PUNISHER #8 – "BIG GUNS" PART 2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSÉ LUIS SOARES

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Crossover Logo Variant Cover

TARGET: WADE WILSON!

As the spectacle of the summer rolls on, Frank Castle finds himself at odds with the Regeneratin' Degenerate, Deadpool! But not all is as it seems, as a mysterious interloper seems to be manipulating circumstances and people alike, setting the duo on a collision course with calamity! On Sale 9/9

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by JOSÉ LUIS SOARES Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS Crossover Logo Variant Cover TARGET: WADE WILSON! As the spectacle of the summer rolls on, Frank Castle finds himself at odds with the Regeneratin' Degenerate, Deadpool! But not all is as it seems, as a mysterious interloper seems to be manipulating circumstances and people alike, setting the duo on a collision course with calamity! On Sale 9/9 WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #9 – "BIG GUNS" PART 3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale October

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS On Sale October PUNISHER #9 – "BIG GUNS" PART 4

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSÉ LUIS SOARES

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale October

Marvel 616 Day is an annual promotional celebration held by Marvel Comics on the 16th of June, or 6/16 as the Americans have it. Marvel's marketing department under David Gabriel has leaned into this as a marketing hook, turning June 16 into a "holiday" for fans, similar to other comic-related observances. Within the Marvel Universe, it also refers to some kind of multiversal alignment, with Earth-616 at the centre of it all, which was the exact opposite reason for the invention of 616 in the first place. The 616 parallel universe of reality known as the Marvel Universe was invented by Dave Thorpe and Alan Moore for Marvel UK's Captain Britain. Alan Moore used it as a self-deprecatory joke; if DC Comics were Earth One and Earth Two, then Marvel was an insignificant little backwater further down the probability dial, at 616. But Marvel doesn't like too much self-deprecation, it seems. The term was first used in Marvel American comics on Excalibur by Alan Davis, and later further popularised by Chris Claremont in X-Men and Dan Slott in Amazing Spider-Man with the Spider-Verse. It was once dismissed with disdain by Marvel editorial figures such as Joe Quesada and Tom Brevoort, but now it's a marketing promotion. This year, that means 616 Day Blind Bags with Doctor Doom on the front, and now Punisher and Deadpool…

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