Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: mark waid, weird al yankovic, world's finest

Batman, Superman & Weird Al Yankovic in DC Comics' World's Weirdest

Batman, Superman & Weird Al Yankovic in DC Comics' World’s Weirdest by Mark Waid and Dan Schoening in September

DC Comics has announced Batman/Superman/Weird Al: World's Weirdest #1, an all-new 40-page one-shot comic book that brings the World's Finest team of Batman and Superman together with Weird Al Yankovic. It is written by Mark Waid, with vibes by Yankovic, and art and main cover by Dan Schoening, Batman/Superman/Weird Al: World's Weirdest #1 will be published on the 2nd of September, 2026. And I am sure Americans will like this sort of thing. They usually do.

"The fifth dimension is being hit with an affliction that turns everything dull and ordinary, but as Mr. Mxyzptlk reaches out to Superman and Batman for help, the same plague has struck Earth! Instead of dialing H for a hero, there's only one person to call: "Weird Al"! Get ready for a wild one-shot where the one and only "Weird Al" Yankovic joins the World's Finest team! For longtime fans, "Weird Al" is no stranger (just wonderfully strange) when it comes to comic books. He previously guest‑edited an issue of MAD Magazine, bringing his signature off‑kilter sensibility to the legendary humor publication, and he recently had cameos on two DC variant covers: the "Totally Normal Al" cover for Bizarro: Year None #1 and a "Weird Al" variant for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #50, both drawn by Dan Mora. His latest appearance in World's Weirdest continues a tradition of delightfully unexpected crossovers between the world's finest heroes and the world's weirdest icon."

Featuring variant covers by Mark Spears, Riley Rossmo, Jerry Gaylord, and Dan Schoening…

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