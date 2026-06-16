Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Armageddon, Ben 10, hottest comics, mask, rom

Rom And M.A.S.K. Dominate The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

Rom, Avengers Armageddon, M.A.S.K. and Absolute Batman lead the Top 10 hottest Comics this week

Article Summary Top 10 Hottest Comics sees ROM #1 lead the week as Skybound’s secret M.A.S.K. blind bag books ignite aftermarket demand.

Avengers: Armageddon #1 surges with Marvel and Magic: The Gathering promo variants driving collector heat and fast sales.

M.A.S.K. Origins #1 and M.A.S.K. #2 fuel Energon Universe buzz with surprise issues, foil editions and early-release heat.

Absolute Batman #1 and #2 rebound hard on anime rumours, while Ben 10 and G.I. Joe round out the hottest comics list.

The M.A.S.K. blind bag surprise comic books have dominated the Top Ten Hottest Comics List this week, with ROM, M.A.S.K. Origins and M.A.S.K. #2, but Avengers Armageddon has sneaked in there thanks to Magic: The Gathering, and Absolute Batman makes a strong return alongside a new rumour that it's getting an anime… This week's Top Ten… all courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions.

ROM #1 – LORENZO DE FELICI – REGULAR – FOIL | IMAGE | JUNE 2026 Whether you love them or hate them, blind bags are now a big part of the comic-collecting community. While many blind bags advertise what to expect before purchase, Skybound and Image have been known to hide secret covers in their blind bags (remember the MARVEL/TEAM-UP #14 reprint in the BATTLE BEAST blind bags). In this set of blind bags, there were 3 hidden issues. The first, and most popular, was ROM #1. This was a huge surprise for many fans; announcing that ROM was joining the Energon universe in stealth was great marketing. For those that loved ROM but didn't buy into the M.A.S.K. blind bags… the aftermarket became a hunting ground! We tracked it at a high sale of $76 for an NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39. AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1 – RYAN STEGMAN – MAGIC THE GATHERING | MARVEL | JUNE 2026 Marvel and Magic: The Gathering have had a great promotional relationship lately. They have had successful crossovers with the cards and also had a whole series of Magic: The Gathering card covers. In their latest promotion, Marvel included a secret variant for the already existing Magic: The Gathering card, Warstorm Surge. This captured the eyes of both comic book collectors and Magic: The Gathering players. This variant features the artwork on the card! We tracked it at a high sale of $55 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24. MASK ORIGINS #1 – PYE PARR – BLIND BAG EDITION – FOIL | IMAGE | JUNE 2026 This was another alternate secret comic that could be found in the M.A.S.K. blind bags! If you have been reading the Energon Universe, specifically the FCBD specials, then you know that they have been laying the groundwork for the M.A.S.K. series. There have been bits and pieces dropped into the G.I. Joe books, and this book is all those puzzle pieces brought together. This is not the first issue, but its own story. This book was not an advertised pull from the blind bags and caught many fans off guard. While some blind bags were opened early and fans slowly started getting the hint… it was already too late for many. The only option to get a copy would be to hunt down the specific issue on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21 – SETH MANN – ONE STOP COMIC SHOP – SPOT FOIL WRAPAROUND B&W (LIMITED 2000) | DC | JUNE 2026 This week is THE week! Ever since the Absolute Joker was introduced, fans have been waiting for the pinnacle moment when he comes face-to-face with Absolute Batman. This is that moment! What better way to memorialise the occasion with a crazy black and white comic cover exclusive by Seth Mann? The cover features Batman strung up as a scarecrow, with the villain Scarecrow in the background. It is an eerie cover for an eerie moment in the Absolute Batman story. We tracked it at a high sale of $159 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $138. MASK #2 – PYE PARR – BLIND BAG ADVANCED EDITION – FOIL | IMAGE | JUNE 2026 This is the last of the three secret issues that were hidden in the M.A.S.K. blind bags. Each of the three issues were their own standalone storyline. While they are all connected through the overall Energon universe, the stories still work as one-shots… except for this one. If you enjoyed the first issue of the M.A.S.K., you're in luck! This blind bag pull is the complete 2nd issue of the series, a whole month ahead of time! If you didn't get a chance to pull it, there are copies flying off the shelves on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11. AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1 – DIKE RUAN – REGULAR | MARVEL | JUNE 2026 While the Magic: The Gathering artwork variant takes our number 2 spot, this issue is still moving in large numbers. All issues of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON featured a Magic: The Gathering Warstorm Surge promo card, featuring the Avengers. Cross-promotions have been doing very well for Marvel and Magic, and this one is no exception! This issue sold very quickly, and the promotional cards hit the aftermarket in droves. We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $9. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | NOVEMBER 2024 The rumour mill is churning, and it has things to say about Absolute Batman. By word-of-mouth and social media, a very faint rumour has spread about a project involving the new Dark Knight. The rumour is that Absolute Batman may be getting an anime in the near future. However, this rumour should be taken with extra grains of salt. There is no evidence, hints, or insiders that have scooped this intel. It could very well be unsupported fan speculation. Or… it could be true. One thing is for sure, it is enough information to send fans hunting down top keys in the ABSOLUTE BATMAN run! We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $38. G.I. JOE, A REAL AMERICAN HERO #329 – STEVE BEACH – GEARS OF JOE (1:10) | IMAGE | JUNE 2026 Snake Eyes is arguably G.I. Joe's poster boy. Whether one is a fan or not, Snake Eyes is easily recognisable in any comic, movie, or even toy. This character got a spotlight feature this past week when he was the focus of Beach's artwork. Beach is a fan favourite artist, and his Gears of Joe cover collection is also highly sought after. The collection spans issues #325-#330, all featuring the Joes and their signature vehicles. We tracked it at a high sale of $12 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $9. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024 Just like ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 got a boost in sales, so did the issue that started it all! Since rumours have been flying around about an animated production for the ABSOLUTE BATMAN series, the books have started to pick up speed. This rumour wasn't leaked, as far as we know, and doesn't have any other information behind it. It could be fan speculation or it could be based on actual evidence. Right now, there isn't much to go on, but it's enough for die-hard ABSOLUTE BATMAN collectors who want to secure a copy before a potential price jump. We tracked it at a high sale of $340 for an NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $162. BEN 10 #1 – ROBERT CAREY – REGULAR | DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT | MAY 2026 BEN 10 is a prime example of a great comic that got its deserved spotlight. When the series was originally announced, fans of the original Ben 10 animated series were hesitant. The animated series was so beloved by many that it was natural to be cautious. Would this new comic series add to or ruin such a nostalgic show? As a result, the book saw average sales in its first week. After positive reviews and excitement started spreading, the book soared! Since then, fans have not been able to get enough of BEN 10. The book has been spotlighted on our TOP 10 week after week. Looks like it's hero time! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14.

*Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top-trending comic books, based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, June 14th, 2026.*

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!