Deadpool Black White & Blood #3 Preview: Stan Sakai Does Deadpool

Deadpool Black White & Blood #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and normally, we'd go through a whole spiel here about how this is just the latest in a trend of comic book publishers figuring out how to save money on ink costs while passing it off to readers like it's an artistic choice. And don't get us wrong, all of that is definitely true. But in this one case, it may be all worth it. Why? To see Stan Sakai write and draw Deadpool, of course! You can catch a very brief glimpse of that in the preview below.

DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211128

AUG211129 – DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4) LARROCA VAR – $4.99

(W) Jay Baruchel, More (A) Paco Medina, More (CA) Kev Walker

YOUR CUP RUNNETH OVER! WITH BLOOD!

• Jay Baruchel & Paco Medina are bringing you a story so insane we refuse to even talk about it!

• Frank Tieri & Takashi Okazaki are gonna give you some sweet Deadpool VS. Bullseye!

• Stan Sakai tells the age-old parable "How the Deadpool Got His Swords!" PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: 10/6/2021

SRP: $4.99

