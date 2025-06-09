Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: deadpool

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #3 Preview

Wade Wilson goes green with gamma rage in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #3 as he targets Red Hulk with help from the Dark X-Men!

Deadpool goes Gamma! What lengths will Wade Wilson go to to kill his next target, the Red Hulk? And what does he need from the Dark X-Men to do it? RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #3

by Cullen Bunn & Dalibor Talajic, cover by Davide Paratore

Deadpool goes Gamma! What lengths will Wade Wilson go to to kill his next target, the Red Hulk? And what does he need from the Dark X-Men to do it? RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 11, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621143200311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621143200316 – DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME #3 PETE WOODS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621143200317 – DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME #3 DAVIDE PARATORE VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621143200321 – DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME #3 BERNARD CHANG VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

