Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #5 Preview

Can Deadpool's ultimate badass transformation save existence from Flux Paradoxica in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #5, or doom it?

Article Summary Deadpool goes head-to-head with cosmic force Flux Paradoxica in this multiverse-shattering final issue.

Will Deadpool's ultimate badass transformation save existence, or become its greatest threat?

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #5 hits stores on August 6th for your consumption.

THIS IS IT! DEADPOOL VS. FLUX PARADOXICA! Deadpool's built himself up into the ultimate badass, all to rescue what good is left in existence from her! But will that power make him the Multiverse's savior or just its most dangerous killer? And will it be enough to assassinate a being with power over an entire universe? RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #5

by Cullen Bunn & Dalibor Talajic, cover by Davide Paratore

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.22"H x 0.05"D (16.7 x 26.0 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 06, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621143200511

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

