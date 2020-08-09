Death Metal Beats Batman (Just) On the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

And now we know what it takes to topple Batman from its top of the chart. Another Batman comic book…

Dark Nights Death Metal Legends #1 Batman #96 DCeased Dead Planet #3 Strange Adventures #4 Empyre #4 Giant-Size X-Men: Fantomex #1 Fantastic Four #22 Justice League #50 Star Wars #5 Empyre: X-Men #2

Famous Faces and Funnies: Big week at FFF this week for DC with half of our Top Ten Bestseller list being mostly Batman with a side of Strange Adventure. Batman was of course on top at #1 followed closely Dead Planet and Death Metal Legends. Horizon Zero Dawn's debut issue started strong, thanks mostly to the sheer number of variants that came out. I hope the rest of the series can maintain those numbers, but I have a feeling we'll sell a lot of the Momoko covers. Strange Adventures, Empyre, Buffy and X-Men are staying consistent sellers. Batman The Adventures Continues and King of Nowhere round out our list as popular titles that usually sit near the bottom of our Top Ten lists.

Collector's Paradise Pasadena: All the usual suspects did great. Legends one-shot brought a lot of speculators in the store, who all left disappointed (boohoo). Meanwhile, we continue to promote and sell more and more of great indie publishers like AWA, Boom, and VAULT, who continues their string of amazing #1 issues with Vampire the Masquerade. Our new Signature Series and CURATED online products continue to bring new readers from all over the US and outside.

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore: This week was a good five-five split between Marvel and DC (with Image's Fire Power taking 11th and 12th places with issues 2 & 1 respectively and Vault's Vampire the Masquerade placing 13th), but DC took the top three with the trifecta of Death Metal Legends, Batman, and DCeased Dead Planet.

Notable sales: Batman Beyond #1 9.8 $1,500