Deathstroke Inc #12 Preview: Deathstroke vs. Green Arrow

Green Arrow won't let Deathstroke do his job in this preview of Deathstroke Inc #12. Looks like somebody is going to have to die. Check out the preview below.

DEATHSTROKE INC #12

DC Comics

0622DC152 – Deathstroke Inc #12 Jesus Merino Cover – $4.99

0622DC153 – Deathstroke Inc #12 David Lapham Cover – $4.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Mikel Janin

DEATHSTROKE YEAR ONE PART THREE! Slade's first assassination goes sideways, and he's left to fight his way out! Things get even more complicated, though, when Oliver Queen shows up. Deathstroke versus Green Arrow in a battle for the ages!

In Shops: 8/23/2022

SRP: $3.99

