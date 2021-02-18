Denny O'Neil's Personally Bound Copies Of Epic Illustrated On Auction

Denny O'Neil was a sweetheart of a man, who I had the pleasure of meeting on multiple occasions at conventions over the years. He was always cordial, good for a story of two, and really cared about comics as an industry and art form. He also wrote for BC in the past, which always made me smile when I thought about it. I write for the same site Denny O'Neil once wrote for. Wild. When he passed away last June, I was pretty sad, so I dove into some of his work I had not revisited in a bit, including his stories in Epic Illustrated, some of his most underrated work. On auction right now at ComicConnect is a bound version of those stories, from O'Neil's personal library. Sitting at $65, it would be a bargain to grab something like this. Check out the pics of the bound volumes below.

Man Do I Want These For Myself

See extended book comments in the listings for issue #s for these Epic Illustrated bound volumes.

All of the volumes in this lot were bound according to Denny O'Neil's specifications for his personal library, all of these issues were written by Denny and are available exclusively through ComicConnect. Denny O'Neil Estate Collection. Includes COA from the Denny O'Neil estate."

1) Epic Illustrated – Fall 1980 /April 1981 / October 1982 / December 1982 / April 1983 / June 1983 / August 1983 /Feb 1984 / August 1984

2) Epic Illustrated – Fall 1980 / June 1981 / August 1981 / December 1981 / Feb 1982 / April 1982 / August 1982 / Feb 1984 / August 1984 / June 1985

I would love to own these myself. You can go here to place a bid on these, and while you are there, check out the other items up for sale from the Denny O'Neil estate, including other one of a kind bound editions from his personal library.