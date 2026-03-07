Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: butt, Denys Cowan, eccc, nightwing

Denys Cowan At ECCC On The Importance Of Nightwing's Cute Hair & Butt

New Nightwing artist Denys Cowan at ECCC talks about the importance of Nightwing's cute hair and cute butt...

Article Summary Denys Cowan joins Nightwing as artist, highlighting the need to nail Nightwing's iconic hair and cute butt.

The new arc dives into Blüdhaven's haunted past, mixing supernatural noir with gritty detective storytelling.

Cowan brings Question vibes to Nightwing, promising a unique, unconventional and visually striking direction.

Upcoming issues feature haunted highways, city legends, and Dick Grayson's enduring sex appeal in focus.

Denys Cowan, co-founder of Milestone and known for his work on The Question, Black Panther and Batman, was on the DC What's Next panel at Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) as the new artist on Nightwing, joining writer Dan Watters with Nightwing #136 out in a couple of weeks. But when he started on the comic, he admits he was clueless about the character, including the iconisation of his posterior, and had to catch up fast as he realised what a fan-favourite Dick Grayson has become over the decades.

The upcoming arc marks a fresh era for the series, shifting focus to Blüdhaven's haunted past and supernatural noir elements rooted in urban folklore. Cowan emphasised the city's centrality, that Nightwing will undergo a significant moral arc throughout the run, with Cowan describing each issue as feeling "like a little movie." And comparing his work on the title with what he did with The Question in the eighties, and for readers to expect Question vibes when they pick it up, a distinctive, unconventional tone blending gritty detective elements with the supernatural.

Although Denys Cowan complained about the number of cars he had to draw, saying he was no Sean Gordon Murphy. He seemed a lot happier with Nightwing's visual appeal, emphasising the importance of "Nightwing's hair and his butt" and keeping him cute, as if Brad Pitt were a superhero. And not The Vanisher. His first issue is out in a couple of weeks. More ECCC coverage can be found here.

NIGHTWING #136

(W) Dan Watters (A) Denys Cowan (CA) Jorge Fornes

BLUDHAVEN'S HAUNTED PAST COULD DESTROY ITS FUTURE AS DENYS COWAN JOINS WRITER DAN WATTERS! A new era begins here for Bludhaven and its hero. The city's new super-highway was meant to be its lifeline but has instead become a hotbed of strange and violent incidents. Nightwing's investigation into this haunted road drives him toward a tragedy from which he may never recover–and sends him looking for answers in Bludhaven's tragic past. Superstar artist Denys Cowan joins ongoing writer Dan Watters for a supernatural noir tale of urban folklore…in a city where the unavenged dead will stay silent no longer. $4.99 3/18/2026

(W) Dan Watters (A) Denys Cowan (CA) Jorge Fornes

A BRIDGE TOO FAR FOR NIGHTWING AND BATMAN?! Haunted by a deadly highway collision, Nightwing restlessly hunts for clues in the ghost stories of Bludhaven. When a deadly standoff besieges Bludhaven Bridge, Dick Grayson might not be in the best state of mind to tackle it. Luckily, the World's Greatest Detective has come calling… $4.99 4/15/2026

(W) Dan Watters (A) Denys Cowan (CA) Jorge Fornes

WATTERS AND COWAN EXPLORE MORE FOLKLORE! There have long been legends of something bestial lurking in the forests just outside of Bludhaven. Some say it's demonic. Others think it's extraterrestrial. When a trail of violent incidents seems to connect this creature to the city's new super-highway, Nightwing resolves to get to the bottom of it. What he uncovers will bring one of his Titans teammates to Bludhaven, looking for some long-overdue closure… $4.99 5/20/2026

