Details For New X-Men Reign of X Status Branding From December

We have had House Of X and Powers Of X. We have had Dawn Of X and X Of Swords. And now this December from Marvel we have Reign Of X. Probably still pronounced Reign Of Ten. We pointed out that Si Spurrier, among others, posted a tease, securing his status as a new X-Men title writer. With this tease by X-Men artist Mahmud Asrar, featuring a range of X-Men images across the decades to the present day.

"The REIGN OF X is upon us … and here's a sneak peek of what it will bring! Like Dawn of X and X of Swords before it, REIGN OF X has been meticulously crafted by Jonathan Hickman and all the other uncanny X-writers of our day, and we can't wait for you to see what they've cooked up!" Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski explains. "In the meantime, eagle-eyed readers should take a CLOSE look at this magnificent montage of mutants drawn by Mahmud Asrar. Everything on this image was included for a reason and will have heart-pounding pay-offs in the near future for our favorite Krakoans. After the dawn comes the reign, and what a reign it will be!"

Well, we have the X-Men who went into the Vault, we have Nimrod and his links to the Master Mold, we have Patch, the Madrippo disguise for Wolverine, Emma Frost with an H for Hellion, Nightcrawler with an X prayer book, The Shadow King and Arcade, Angel and Archangel, divided, Sir James Jaspers, Maverick, Mr and Mrs doug Ramsey and more.

It all begins in December as the X-Men deal with the fallout of X of Swords and look to the future. Here's what's to come next month: HELLIONS #7 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Stephen Segovia will explore the aftermath of the team's brutal massacre in X of Swords. Writer Leah Williams and artist David Baldeon continue to investigate mutant deaths and explore the complexities that come with resurrection in X-FACTOR #5. Kate Pryde and Emma Frost finally enact their long-awaited revenge on Sebastian Shaw in MARAUDERS #16 by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Stefano Caselli. Mutantkind sets their sights on the galaxy and beyond in writer Al Ewing and artist Valerie Schiti's groundbreaking S.W.O.R.D. #1. An old foe rises in NEW MUTANTS #14, the beginning of a wild new era for your favorite young mutants by writer Vita Ayala and artist Rod Reis. Wolverine reunites with Maverick and Team X in WOLVERINE #8, a special over-sized milestone issue written by Benjamin Percy with art by Adam Kubert and Viktor Bogdanovic. The search for Captain Britain is underway as Excalibur returns to Otherworld in EXCALIBUR #16 by writer Tini Howard and artist Marcus To. X-Force will stop at nothing to protect Krakoa, even if it means interrogating their own, in the action-packed X-FORCE #15 by writer Benjamin Percy and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Joshua Cassara. And Cyclops makes a fateful decision regarding the future of the X-Men in X-MEN #16, written by Jonathan Hickman with art by Phil Noto.

What Si Spurrier will be doing? No idea… yet.