Si Spurrier Joins The X-Men Comics For Reign Of X

British comics writer, columnist, novelist, former cook, bookseller, and BBC art director, Si Spurrier was teasing something earlier today. Something for 5pm GMT. Which was twenty minutes ago.

5pm, GMT.

Pay close attention. — Simon "Si Spurrier" Spurrier (@sispurrier) November 25, 2020

Well, it looks like he is a new Xbooks creator for Marvel Comics in 2021. As the X-Men titles follow House Of X/Power Of X, Dawn Of X and X Of Swords with a new status quo. Reign Of X.

Getting his start in comics with the British small press, Si Spurrier went on to write his own series for 2000 AD, like Lobster Random, Bec & Kawl, The Simping Detective and Harry Kipling, as well as a number of stories for the flagship character Judge Dredd. In recent years he has broken into the American comic book industry. He wrote Marvel's X-Force in 2014 and X-Men Legacy, which was adapted as the TV series Legion and wrote Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, winning him a GLAAD Award. He wrote the Crossed webcomic Wish You Were Here, and the Crossed Badlands series. He was chosen by Neil Gaiman to work on the Sandman Presents series, writing The Dreaming and John Constantine– the final issue of which was published yesterday. He has recently written Justice League, The Shadow, the Boom Jim Henson series The Dark Crystal and Titan's Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor. with an upcoming run on Black Knight for The King In Black. And has also co-created a number of comics such as Gutsville, Coda, Six-Gun Gorilla, Disenchanted, Extermination, Cry Havoc, Weavers, Godshaper, Angelic, Alienated, Motherlands and The Spire. Oh and he was also a columnist for Bleeding Cool with his Short And Curlies weekly column.

And now, the X-books, with showrunner Jonathan Hickman. The image suggests something across a number of X-Men eras, from Wolverine's Madripoor days, ro Maverick, James Jaspers, the Shadow King and bang up to date with Doug Ramsey and his new bride. Could he be returning to X-Force or Legion? Or maybe, just maybe, there's a Captain Britain/Otherworld book in the offing?