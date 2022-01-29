Detective Comics #1051 Preview: The Adventures of Psycho Pirate

Following the shocking reveal last issue, see what Psycho Pirate's been up to in this preview of Detective Comics #1051. Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1051

DC Comics

1221DC005

1221DC006 – DETECTIVE COMICS #1051 CVR B LEE BERMEJO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Max Raynor, Fernando Blanco (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

Psycho-Pirate! Qu'est-ce que c'est? The mind manipulations of one of the DCU's most calamitous villains are revealed at the heart of Arkham Tower…but who's really calling the shots? As Batwoman's undercover operation takes a disastrous turn, Huntress finds her own mission inside the Tower growing more perilous by the moment! All is revealed in this explosive first chapter in act two of the "Shadows of the Bat" weekly event! Then, in "House of Gotham" part five, the Boy emerges from his Scarecrow caper with a new perspective on the world…but what's scarier: Dr. Crane's fear toxins, or Batman's control of Gotham's militarized youth?

In Shops: 2/1/2022

SRP: $4.99