Detective Comics #1064 Preview: Storytime with Talia Al Ghul

Talia Al Ghul tells Damian Wayne a story in this preview of Detective Comics #1064. Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1064

DC Comics

0722DC109

0722DC110 – Detective Comics #1064 JH Williams III Cover – $5.99

0722DC111 – Detective Comics #1064 Jay Anacleto Cover – $5.99

(W) Ram V., Simon Spurrier (A) Rafael Albuquerque, Dani (CA) Evan Cagle

It's a tango to the death as Batman dances with an old flame while trying not to catch on fire. Using the new information about black noise, Batman investigates the music box in his possession some more, which leads him to question whether music is actually able to contain physics-altering properties. Later, this theory is tested with Two-Face.

In Shops: 9/27/2022

SRP: $4.99

