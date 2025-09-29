Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Dev Cynx, logo

Dev Cynx Takes On DC Comics Old Logo Since They Aren't Using It

Dev Cynx takes on the old DC Comics "Spin" Logo. After all, DC aren't using it anymore...

Article Summary Dev Cynx adopts DC Comics' unused "Peel" logo for its own branding and digital projects.

DC’s "Peel" logo was in use from 2012-2016 before being replaced by new designs and agencies.

Trademark for the DC Peel logo in gaming services was cancelled in 2020, leaving a legal gray area.

Previous DC logos include the iconic DC Bullet and Swoosh, with the 1976 bullet making a return in 2024.

Dev Cynx is a Pakistan-based software company that says it delivers "digital experiences for games, websites, apps and cloud". This is what its company logo used to look like.

But this is what it looks like now, and used on all their Instagram promotional features. Is this familiar to anyone at all?

Because this is the DC Comics logo that they used for everything from 2012 to 2016. Nicknamed the DC Peel, it replaced the DC Star that DC Comics was countersued by DC Shoes for using, after they tried to get DC Shoes to change their logo.

The DC peel was meant to reflect the new app logos that were becoming a thing, as well as to work in animation. While that logo is live for a number of trademarks still registered by DC Comics and Warner Bros., they have led a number slide, be cancelled or not be approved. Including "Entertainment services, namely, providing online video games, providing online computer games, providing temporary use of non-downloadable video games; production of video and computer game software", which was published in 2012 but the trademark was cancelled in 2020.

In 2011, Bleeding Cool first heard that DC was to change its 2005 design, and in 2012, Bleeding Cool scooped the new look. It replaced the DC Spin/DC Swoosh designed by Josh Beatman of Brainchild Studios from 2005, which itself replaced the DC Bullet designed by Milton Glazer from 1976. I was told, confidentially, that the DC Peel logo was partially a result of a YouTube video two years previously of my then-five-year-old daughter, Eve Johnston, mocking the then-logo and calling it D.G. Comics. Or, at least, it was used as evidence by those internally who wanted a change. But the DC Shoes countersuit also helped. Then the logo was changed again for DC Rebirth in 2016, courtesy of the Pentagram Design Agency, before returning to the 1976 bullet that everyone still loves in 2024…

