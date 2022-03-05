Devil's Reign #5 Preview: Champions vs. Thunderbolts

The Champions don't take kindly to the Kingpin's Thunderbolts electrocuting some children in this preview of Devil's Reign #5. Will teenagers have to save the day again? And can they get off TikTok long enough to do it?! Check out the preview below.

Devil's Reign #5

by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto, cover by Marco Checchetto

As smart and ruthless as Wilson Fisk may be, he's chosen to enlist the aid of some of the most reprehensible, dangerous and bloodthirsty criminals the Marvel Universe has to offer! He's been able to keep them on a short leash out of fear for weeks. IN THIS ISSUE – that fear runs out! Fisk's lackeys aren't scared of ANYTHING anymore, even him – and ALL OF NEW YORK is left to pay the price!

