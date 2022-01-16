Devil's Reign: X-Men #1 Preview: Kingpin Exposed… Literally!!!

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Wilson Fisk conducts business while letting it all hang out in the shower with some dead bodies in Devil's Reign: X-Men #1. Check out the preview below.

Devil's Reign: X-Men #1

by Gerry Duggan & Phil Noto, cover by Phil Noto

THE QUEEN'S REIGN! Emma Frost has many skeletons in her closet, but only one of them is currently Mayor of New York City. The truth about the White Queen's secret past with the Kingpin of Crime comes to light. As Wilson Fisk makes his play, will his old ally Emma Frost stand in his way? Or protect the secrets they share?

