Devin Townsend's Ziltoid Becomes a Comic in Opus April 2023 Solicits Opus Comics is turning Devin Townsend's album Ziltoid The Omniscient into a comic book all of its own, by Lars Kenseth and Andy Kuhn, for April.

Heavy metal singer/songwriter Devin Townsend of Strapping Young Lad and the Devin Townsend Band has a character created fifteen years ago, inspiring a new comic book, Ziltoid The Omniscient by Lars Kenseth and Andy Kuhn, coming out from Opus Comics.

Ziltoid the Omniscient was also the name of Devin Townsend's tenth studio album, released in 2007, about an extraterrestrial being named Ziltoid from the planet Ziltoidia 9 who travels to Earth in search of better coffee. When he doesn't find it, he summons the Ziltoidian warlords to attack Earth. 2014 saw the album get a sequel, Z2, in 2014, And now in 2023, a comic book.

Opus is also launching Frank Frazetta's Tales of Science Fantasy by Denton J. Tipton and Miguel Ruiz in April and Opus Comics solicits for April 2023 are all below, with more Frank Frazetta with Death Dealer and Dawn Attack...

ZILTOID OMNISCIENT #1 CVR A CHRISTENSEN & KUHN

OPUS COMICS

FEB231628

FEB231629 – ZILTOID OMNISCIENT #1 CVR B 5 COPY INCV KUHN – 4.99

(W) Lars Kenseth (CA) Ryan Christensen (A / CA) Andy Kuhn

From the mind of Devin Townsend, one of the most colorful and prolific musicians in heavy metal, comes the bizarre and whimsical Ziltoid The Omniscient! Witness the rise of the Ziltoidian tasked with keeping the coffee flowing-or else! Or else what?! Or else space-time collapses! And coffee can be found in only one place in the universe-Earth, of course! 30 pages of the strangest stories! In Shops: Apr 12, 2023 SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTA TALES OF SCIENCE FANTASY #1 CVR A RUIZ

OPUS COMICS

FEB231624

FEB231625 – FRANK FRAZETTA TALES OF SCIENCE FANTASY #1 CVR B FRAZETTA – 4.99

FEB231626 – FRANK FRAZETTA TALES OF SCIENCE FANTASY #1 CVR C 5 COPY INCV – 4.99

FEB231627 – FRANK FRAZETTA TALES OF SCIENCE FANTASY #1 CVR D 10 COPY INC – 4.99

(W) Denton J. Tipton (A / CA) Miguel Ruiz

The stunning debut of a new quarterly anthology series, each issue focusing on another masterpiece by the godfather of fantasy art, Frank Frazetta. In this story, inspired by the painting "Alien Crucifixtion," New York Times bestselling author Denton J. Tipton and exciting newcomer from Spain Miguel Ángel Ruiz chronicle the final days of a brutal planetary dictator pursued by enemies and allies alike. In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #12 CVR A STAPLES

OPUS COMICS

FEB231614

FEB231615 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #12 CVR B FRAZETTA – 4.99

FEB231616 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #12 CVR C 5 COPY INCV BLANK SKET – 4.99

FEB231617 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #12 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LORIMER – 4.99

FEB231618 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #12 CVR E 20 COPY INCV LORIMER U – 4.99

(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Axel Medellin (CA) Greg Staples

Critically acclaimed animation writer Mitch Iverson and artists Axel Medellin and Luis Antonio Delgado bring us The War of the Horsemen, as we begin counting down to the end!

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023. SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTA'S DAWN ATTACK #5 (OF 5) CVR A IANNICIELLO

OPUS COMICS

FEB231619

FEB231620 – FRANK FRAZETTAS DAWN ATTACK #5 (OF 5) CVR B FRAZETTA – 4.99

FEB231621 – FRANK FRAZETTAS DAWN ATTACK #5 (OF 5) CVR C 5 COPY INCV BLAN – 4.99

FEB231622 – FRANK FRAZETTAS DAWN ATTACK #5 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV FAR – 4.99

FEB231623 – FRANK FRAZETTAS DAWN ATTACK #5 (OF 5) CVR E 20 COPY INCV FAR – 4.99

(W) Jody Houser, Eric Campbell (A) Diego Yapur (CA) Claudia Iannciello

Beyond fantasy worlds, master artist Frank Frazetta also explored the far reaches of science fiction, and now his epic painting "Dawn Attack" springs to life! Princess Dawn has carried on leading her displaced people in her father's stead, but now she must take to the stars and find the king, who holds the key to defeating the Cave Demons and restoring their kingdom. In Shops: Apr 12, 2023 SRP: 4.99