Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Fallout: Abaze Buys NBM Publishing

Diamond Bankruptcy Fallout: Abaze Publishing Buys NBM Publishing

Another example of the Diamond Comic Distributors Chapter 11, heading to Chapter 7 bankruptcy fallout, is the latest comic book publisher conglomeration. Ablaze Publishing has bought NBM Publishing, as NBM co-founder Terry Nantier will now package titles for Ablaze. That includes the NBM brand and the entire NBM catalogue of comics, as well as contracts with creators and licensors, with Ablaze taking over editorial operations as an imprint of Ablaze. Comic book industry veteran Bill Schanes negotiated the sale on behalf of Ablaze. Previously, Diamond Comic Distributors Inc., the debtors in the bankruptcy case, had seized consigned stock from NBM with the intention of selling and keeping the proceeds under arcane bankruptcy laws. NBM was one of the companies who attempted to lodge an official objection to this, with Nantier stating in court documents that "Debtors' efforts to circumvent payment for our property will… impact our company financially."

"Ablaze Publishing is pleased to announce that it has acquired NBM Publishing, the venerable New York-City–based graphic novel publisher founded in 1976, in a strategic move that further deepens Ablaze's commitment to international comics, translated works, and the literary graphic-novel space.

"NBM Publishing (also known as Nantier, Beall, Minoustchine Publishing) was the first North American publisher to focus exclusively on graphic novels, while at the same time introducing the European Bandes dessinées (singular bande dessinée; literally 'drawn strips'), abbreviated BDs and also referred to as Franco-Belgian comics (BD franco-belge) -in 1976 (50 years ago). NBM publishing also pioneered the sale of graphic novels in traditional US bookstores and has long held a distinguished place in comics and graphic-novel history, publishing translated European classics, adult graphic fiction, and literary comics. The authors in their history include: Hugo Pratt, P. Craig Russell, Will Eisner, Jon Muth, Dave McKean, Milo Manara, Lewis Trondheim, Etienne Davodeau, Cyril Pedrosa and helped launch the careers of Rick Geary, Brooklyn Adams, Brandon Graham, and Jesse Lonergan among others. Ablaze Publishing's acquisition of NBM brings together NBM's rich catalog and legacy with Ablaze's dynamic growth and global outreach.

"Strategic Synergy & Vision: With this acquisition, Ablaze plans to leverage NBM's catalog of translated European comics and literary titles to expand its reach into international markets, bolster its back-list program, and launch new creator-owned collaborations drawing on NBM's distinguished editorial heritage. "We are thrilled to welcome the entire NBM Publishing team, catalog, and legacy into the Ablaze family. NBM's unique position as one of North America's earliest graphic-novel houses, its strong European-comics list and reputation for editorial excellence make it the perfect complement to Ablaze's global comics vision." –Rich Young

"Terry Nantier – pioneer, will continue as an editorial consultant and packager (already several new books are being developed for publication in 2026). "I appreciate the diversity of Ablaze´s catalog which NBM will become a part of. I'm looking forward to joining the Ablaze team and for NBM to begin its next chapter crossing the threshold of fifty years pioneering and championing the graphic novel form. It has been a true labor of love to build NBM into a home for translated European graphic novels and literary comics. Joining forces with Ablaze ensures that our founders' mission lives on and our catalog reaches even more readers worldwide."

"Transition & Operations: The acquisition includes NBM's full publishing catalog, all active contracts with creators and licensors, and the transfer of editorial operations into Ablaze's infrastructure. NBM's imprint brand will continue to operate under the Ablaze umbrella, retaining their distinct identities while gaining access to Ablaze's marketing and distribution through Simon & Schuster, Lunar, Universal and Diamond UK.

"Ablaze Publishing. Founded in 2019, Ablaze has rapidly built a reputation for quality, diversity, and innovation with bestsellers like The Breaker, Trese, The Cimmerian, and Animal Castle. It is a globally minded comics and graphic-novel publisher specializing in original content, international creators, manga/manhwa, and translations.

"NBM Publishing (Nantier, Beall, Minoustchine) was founded in 1976 and is based in New York City. NBM is noted for its translated European comics catalog, literary graphic novels, and re-prints of classic comic strips. Bill Schanes was engaged by Ablaze to negotiate the asset only sale (he previously was engaged by IDW to acquire Top Shelf in 2015)."