Diamond Retailer 2023 Fan Expo Dallas Summit, 2024 Megacon Orlando

Diamond Comic Distributors' 2023 Retailer Summit for comic book retailers will take place on Wednesday, the 7th of June through to Friday, the 9th of June in Dallas, Texas. Just ahead of Fan Expo Dallas, which is set to run from Friday, the 9th of June through to Sunday, the 11th of June. Diamond also plans to host the 2024 Retailer Summit in conjunction with Megacon Orlando as part of a two-year partnership with Fan Expo.

Diamond states that "the 2023 Retailer Summit will offer a wealth of entertaining, educational and informative activities, bringing together the industry's retailers, publishers, key vendors, and Diamond staff for the 3-day trade-only event. The Retailer Summit will feature key supplier presentations, a trade-only Exhibit Hall, retailer workshops, publisher forums, and more events for comic book specialty retailers."

"I'm delighted to announce our partnership with FAN EXPO and our 2023 Retailer Summit in Dallas," said Kathy Govier, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Geppi Family Enterprises. "Dallas not only provides a fun and convenient location for Diamond Retailer Summit attendees, FAN EXPO's commitment to celebrating pop culture aligns perfectly with Diamond and GFE. We look forward to exploring the full potential of this partnership to bring new offerings and experiences to our retailers and publishers."

"FAN EXPO events bring fans of all kinds together to unite in fandom, and that includes industry partners, artists, creators, and retailers," said FAN EXPO HQ Vice President, Andrew Moyes. "This partnership will no doubt foster invaluable connections to make our community even more creative, resilient, and productive. We're very much looking forward to the Diamond Retailer Summit and delighted to be welcoming this dynamic community to FAN EXPO Dallas and future signature events."

"Diamond's Retailer Summit is the leading annual event for comic book specialty retailers to meet with publishers and suppliers who come together to discuss the industry and their businesses. Top publishers sponsor the event and share exciting new projects, while retailers get the opportunity to network and learn about new and proven business practices to help them succeed in today's retailing environment."