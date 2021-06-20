Diana Reads Forbidden Texts in Wonder Woman #774 [Preview]

Diana is a naughty girl in this preview of Wonder Woman #774. Apparently, she's been reading texts she shouldn't. No, not on a phone, you idiots! We're talking about back in the day in Themiscyra, and the text, in this case, is an ancient scroll with stories… about a boy. Oooooooh! And that's just the backup story, folks! Check out a preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #774

DC Comics

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Andy MacDonald, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Travis Moore

Olympus has fallen! With the kingdom of the gods in ruins, Wonder Woman finds that only two remain, wounded and abandoned by one of their own! The rest of the Olympians are dead and now it's up to Diana to travel to the Graveyard of the Gods to recover their souls. Seems like even in the afterlife there is no rest for our hero. Will she ever be able to take her rightful place in the Greek pantheon? Or is she doomed to roam the realm for the rest of eternity? Meanwhile, in Diana's past, our young hero comes into contact with Man's World for the first time. After deciding to read one of the missing texts, she becomes enamored with the story it tells. Now her teacher Clio must bring the princess back to reality or lose her pupil for good!

