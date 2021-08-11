Dick Grayson Finally Tops Batman in Robin & Batman by Lemire & Nguyen

Dick Grayson is finally getting on top of Batman in a new DC Comics series launching in November by Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen. No, we don't mean sexually. Jeeze, readers, why is your mind always in the gutter? DC may be cool enough to make Tim Drake bisexual, but they are not yet cool enough to give us an explicit Nightwing and Batman hardcore mature readers series. Although if they need someone to write one, we have some ideas. But no, what we're talking about here is the billing. Top billing. See? Because the new series will be called Robin & Batman, subverting the usual order in which the characters' names appear, and looking back at the early days of the team-up.

Here's the solicit for the first issue of the three-issue series, from DC's website:

ROBIN & BATMAN #1

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | 1 of 3 | PRESTIGE

Variant by JEFF LEMIRE

1:25 variant by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

ON SALE 11/9/21 The Eisner-winning superstar team of writer Jeff Lemire (SWEET TOOTH) and artist Dustin Nguyen (BATMAN) are reuniting after their incredible run on DESCENDER and ASCENDER for ROBIN & BATMAN, a three-issue miniseries exploring the beginning of Dick Grayson's crime-fighting career. The world's first sidekick is just starting out at the side of Batman, struggling to find his own path from personal tragedy to being a Super Hero. It's an intimate look at the first growing-pains of one of the legends of Gotham City in this gorgeous, 40-page prestige format title.

DC also showed off the cover and some interior art from the first issue:

Robin & Batman #1 will be in stores on November 9th. Expect more info in the coming months.