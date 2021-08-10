Tim Drake, Robin, Bisexual Or Bi-Curious? You Must Wait Till December

Spoiler time! You have been warned! Two months ago, Batman: Urban Legends #4 featured Tim Drake – Robin – in the strip "The Sum Of Its Parts" by Meghan Fitzmartin, Belen Ortega, and Alejandro Sanchez. With Tim Drake looking at his future plans, reassessing his life, with Barbara Gordon telling him that "what you find is going to change you." He was meeting an old friend of his, Bernard, who last appeared many, many moons ago while ignoring the current threat to Gotham of the Chaos Monsters. There was some excitable comment on social media, but it seemed pretty much innocent, even with trousers that tight. Just two old friends meeting up again after years.

"He still looks… he still looks…" Tim and Bernard meet up, share a hug, they chat… but those ellipses hang in the air. Of course, at that moment, Bernard gets kidnapped by the bad guy that Drake could have been dealing with but wasn't. But in Batman: Urban Legends #5 out last month, there's a little less subtextual and a more obvious take over what was going on. With Spoiler emphasising their former relationship.

We also get more background. That Bernard's parents never liked Tim Drake and wanted a "perfect" life for their son – and Bernard didn't match up. With Tim calling Conner Kent for advice and describing Bernard as "a… friend", heavy on the ellipsis again. The final part of the story is published today. Except it won't be anywhere near as final as some would like and may well underline the concept of "queerbait". first, as Robin, Tim Drake rescues Bernard, though he doesn't need too much rescuing, it seems, even if he admits to being obsessed with Robin, which is handy.

And though Bernard is not supposed to know that Tom Drake is Robin, he clearly does. Then he uses very specific language.

Even in Gotham, a date is a date. And at the conclusion, Tim Drake is happy to return the word choice.

Tim Drake going on an official date with Bernard. Not sure what's going on. Wanting to figure it out. Will Tim Drake be portrayed as a bisexual young man? Might Bernard be part of that aspect going more public? The audience will have to wait until Batman: Urban Legends #10 – which DC Comics will publish in December 2021. Don't worry; those four months will fly by…

Tim Drake will make his live-action debut in the HBO Max series Titans, played by Jay Lycurgo in season 3 in a couple of days. Might this change in the comics also suggest how the character may be portrayed in the TV show?

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #6 CVR A NICOLA SCOTT

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Nicola Scott

story by CHIP ZDARSKY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, AND MATTHEW ROSENBERG art by EDDY BARROWS, MARCUS TO TREVOR HAIRSINE, BELÉN ORTEGA, AND CHRIS SPROUSE Red Hood: The epic Cheer story line reaches its conclusion, and Red Hood's alliance with Batman will be forever changed. Will the former Dynamic Duo get the Cheerdrop drug off the streets for good? Or will they forever be at the mercy of the villain who created it? And will Red Hood find a new home for Tyler, the boy he's sworn to protect? Tim Drake: Tim Drake is in the den of the Chaos Monsters with the other kidnapped teenagers of Gotham City. In order to free himself and the other teens, Tim will have to embrace help from his friend Bernard and hear something about himself he never knew. A brand-new chapter of Tim Drake's life starts here, and you won't want to miss it! Black Canary: Oracle locates some Batman weaponry, missing since The Joker War, and calls in her old friend Dinah Lance to help retrieve it! Fists will fly, the Canary will scream, and a stunning new mission begins. The ending will leave readers in shock and awe! Zealot: The HALO Corporation sent their top field agent, code name Zealot, to hunt Maxwell Lord. But the villain has a guardian angel in the form of…Wonder Woman?! A throw down for the ages will ensue! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 8/10/2021