Did President Donald Trump Pardon Doctor Octopus? Venom #251 Spoilers

Article Summary President Donald Trump appears to have pardoned Doctor Octopus for his infamous crimes in Venom #251.

Doctor Octopus now works with the government to tackle symbiote threats, despite his criminal past.

Luke Cage, as Mayor of New York, is forced to navigate this controversial federal appointment.

Marvel Comics traditionally bases the President on the real-world leader, currently depicted as Trump.

Today sees the publication of Venom #251 from Marvel Comics by Al Ewing and Paco Medina, with Doctor Octopus on the scene and working for the government in dealing with symbiote threats on the street. But hang on, isn't he a mass murderer, world dominator, Aunt marry-er and other grevious crimes? Well, it looks like President Donald Trump may have helped out there. As it opens up in Mayor of New York Luke Cage's offices, flanked by flags.

Luke Cage, Mayor of New York has to deal with the fact that Doctor Octopus has been appointed by Senator Frask, the new Presidential Advisor Of Symbiote Affairs and in charge of the governmental body getting rid of these parasitic illegal aliens on the good hard working American people. And Otto Octavius will be running the play.

And he has been pardoned for his previoius crimes by the highest of offices. And in Marvel, the President of the USA is always the actual President of the time, even if the Mayor of New York is not the actual Mayor. Of course, it's very possible that President Donald Trump doesn't actually know who Doctor Octopus is.

Unless his successor is Zohran Mamdani, of course… Marvel election time running just behind the real world's… Venom #251 by Al Ewing and Paco Medina is published today by Marvel Comics.

Venom #251 by Al Ewing, Paco Medina

BREAK THE STREAK! Doc Ock is back – as Director of Operations for S.C.A.R.! And he's got the all-new Toxin in his sights! Luke Cage isn't happy – but will New York's Mayor choose to side with human law…or symbiote justice? Plus – MJ gets a new gig! Venom gets a new look! And the rollicking return of Blue Streak!

