Mindless Speculation: Is X-Men Bringing Back Inferno For The Summer?

Is this Inferno time again? As we mentioned, recent issues of Cable have revealed that the adult clone of Cable, Stryfe, is the one behind the attempted theft of ten mutant babies for his own, hidden uses.

It might be worth noting that in the Inferno crossover, Mr Sinister, S'ym, N'astirh and Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen also needed thirteen mutant babies to power that extradimensional invasion event, opening a portal to Limbo, as well as the baby Nathan Summers. Their plans were defeated, and X-Factor turned the babies over to the US government, after being attacked by Nanny and Orphan-Maker. They would later be used as part of the Project Purgatory armed force after being artificially aged in Limbo.

Who is Cable is, of course, the son of Madelyne Pryor, a clone of Jean Grey made by Mr Sinister and now tracking down new stolen mutant babies, by his own future clone.

Could the upcoming Hellfire Gala feature real Hellfire, rather than be a reference to a London gentlemen's club of some note?

Is this why Marvel Comics is putting Inferno Omnibus back into print, as well as publishing a Prologue To Inferno Omnibus as well? This is just Mindless Speculation. But it is fun mindless speculation.

The Inferno crossover event in 1989, crossing over Uncanny X-Men, X-Factor, X-Terminators, Excalibur, X-Terminators, The New Mutants and many other non-mutant comic books, the story concerned the corruption of Madelyne Pryor into the Goblin Queen, the final transformation of Illyana Rasputin into the Darkchylde and a demonic invasion of New York City.

Inferno was focused on opening portals. Krakoa has portals to spare. Inferno involved Mister Sinister's clone-making ability, and on Krakoa, Sinister has been creating secret clones. Wiz-Kid played a role in keeping the portals open through technology – he has just returned in SWORD. And now the mutant babies and the Inferno Omnibus books. It does all seem to point in one direction… just it may be a mindless one. What do you think?