Director Bones Asks Infinite Frontier Questions In DC Comics Ads

The following ad will be running in DC Comics titles this week, alongside the release of Infinite Frontier #2. Questions are asked, though we seem to have many answers already. The ad shows Mr Bones – now Director Bones – of the DEO staring into his tablet before we see his Adrian Veidt-style monitor display.

Department Of Extranormal Operations Director Bones Multiversal Mysteries To Be Solved

What Team Is Oracle Forming And Why? What Is Fear State? Why Is Clark Kent Leading A New Version Of The Authority? Will Jonathan Kent Be Able To Fill His Fathers Shoes As Superman? Can Wonder Woman Escape The Godsphere And Return To Earth Which Hero Is Wearing A Black Lantern Ring? Has The Fastest Man Alive Outrun His Past? How Is Roy Harper Alive?

The two page spread may give some clues – Team Oracle being Orphan and Spoiler – or Batgirl and Batgirl. Roy Harper we presumed returned due to Batman using the Black Ring, and now he is a White Lantern. Looks like Jonathan Kent may fill his father's shoes but not his father's red underwear. Some, though not all, answers may be available in this week's DC Comics titles, especially Infinite Frontier #2.

INFINITE FRONTIER #2 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

What secrets and changes lurk inside the newly expanded Multiverse? The devious Director Bones of the D.E.O. re-forms a ragtag team to keep the new worlds at bay, but was highly skilled agent Cameron Chase recruited because the director needs her help, or because he wants a patsy when things go south? Meanwhile, Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern, takes drastic measures to find his missing daughter. Someone has kidnapped Jade, and Alan's going to find out why and bring her home. Plus, the resurrection of Roy Harper gives the former Teen Titan some unexpected and unpredictable new powers. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/13/2021