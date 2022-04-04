DirtyRobot Daniel Isles' Debut Graphic Novel Joyama! at Dark Horse

Comic book artist Daniel Isles, also known by his pen name DirtyRobot, is creating a brand new series of graphic novels, Joyama! and Dark Horse is picking up the first two of a planned genre-bending sci-fi trilogy which;

crafts an immersive experience through the intricate city of Joyama, introducing eclectic characters and exploring the futuristic architecture of a densely populated metropolitan, while weaving a stylish fast-paced action-packed story of mystery and excitement. In Joyama Volume 1, a recently closed case has been reopened following a high-level assassination, but this was no ordinary takedown. Long-time friends Ringo, Arwen, and Silas are members of an elite squad known as the Outrider Soldiers, a team of ambitious individuals contracted by prestigious clients and government officials to shake down organized crime. After receiving intel on the hit, a recently closed case is reopened. With ties to the most notorious crime syndicates and influential figures in the city, the conspiracy surrounding the case deepens and the danger intensifies. Is the case worth their freedom, their relationships, their lives? Or could there be something more worth pursuing—an ordinary life, peace . . . love?

And in Joyama Volume 2, tension is rising in the city and a highly anticipated tournament could see it all erupt. Two houses are on the brink of war as coordinated attacks are carried out throughout the city—hitting the sacred heritage sites of the Royal House. With a legendary tournament set to begin, the city's on alert, and all eyes are on the House of Vipers—those suspected of committing the violent acts. Meanwhile, Rubi has made a new home for herself living with Ringo—she's officially an Outrider assistant with a few missions under her belt and now, tough as nails. But Ringo seems to have only two things on his mind—exacting revenge on Black Cotton, and envisioning all that could have been with his love, Arwen. With Ringo's squad left scarce, a new member joins the team—one unlike any other! Amid the clamor of the upcoming tournament, the city in unrest, and Viper activity at the border, the Outriders soon discover this alleged feud goes deeper than a house rivalry. Daniel says "This book is truly a passion project and I hope for readers to become so immersed they feel as though they themselves are residents of Joyama. This melting pot of madness, emotion, and love."

Joyama Volume 1 is on sale from the 10th of May, Joyama Volume 2 will be available on the 13th of December 13, 2022, and volume 3 is expected for 2023.