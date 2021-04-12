Disney Fans Can Own a Commemorative The Lion King Booklet

The Lion King is a rare animated feature that becomes not only an undeniable film regardless of the genre but becomes part of culture itself. Outside of date, time, and place, The Lion King is a story about family, legacy, ambition, and hope that is every bit as moving today as it was the day it came out. Fans of Disney's epic animated saga, which some would argue is the company's greatest achievement, can now own a piece of The Lion King history over at Heritage Auctions.

The Lion King Commemorative Program Booklet Group of 4 (Walt Disney, 1994).

This modern Disney classic exploring the Circle of Life through African animals was the highest grossing film of 1994 (also the highest grossing traditionally animated film of all time). Here is a superb group of four souvenir Commemorative Programs from the film, filled to the brim with colorful images. All four include a special two-part sericel centerfold that is worth framing; the top layer shows sepia-tone line drawings, while the bottom half is the traditional full-color image. These cels are attached by staples, and are easy to pull out; some copies out there are missing this very collectible insert. There's also a very cool die-cut "bushes" page hiding Timon and Pumbaa on one side, and the evil lion Scar on the other! The book measures approximately 13" x 11" closed. Overall condition is Fine.

This is sure to be a must-have for Disney fans to add to their The Lion King collection. I'm old enough to remember when The Lion King was first released in VHS as part of the Masterpiece Collection, and even back then, it was clear that the saga of Mufasa and Simba was an all-time classic. Now, fans of this animated classic can head over to Heritage Auctions to add this special booklet to their collection.