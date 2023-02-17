Disney's Malificent Comic by Soo Lee in Dynamite May 2023 Solicits Soo Lee is creating a new Malificent comic book for Dynamite Entertainment's Disney line, alongside Darkwing Duck, Gargoyles and Scar.

Soo Lee is creating a new Malificent comic book for Dynamite Entertainment's Disney line, alongside Darkwing Duck, Gargoyles and Scar. They are also launching a new Pathfinder comic book, ans Vampirella vs Superpowers series.

DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR A SOO LEE

DYNAMITE

MAR230383

MAR230384 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR B JAE LEE – 3.99

MAR230385 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR C MEYER – 3.99

MAR230386 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR D PUEBLA – 3.99

MAR230387 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR E DURSO – 3.99

MAR230388 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX – 3.99

MAR230389 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA OR – 3.99

MAR230390 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR H 10 COPY INCV VHS HOMAGE – 3.99

MAR230391 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LEE B&W – 3.99

MAR230392 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR J 20 COPY INCV LEE CHAR DE – 3.99

MAR230393 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR K 25 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA VI – 3.99

MAR230394 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR L 30 COPY INCV ACTION FIGU – 3.99

MAR230395 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR M 40 COPY INCV DURSO VIRGI – 3.99

MAR230396 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR N 50 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIRG – 3.99

MAR230397 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR O 75 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230398 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR P 100 COPY INCV MEYER VIRG – 3.99

MAR230399 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR Q 150 COPY INCV MEYER VIRG – 3.99

MAR230400 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR R 200 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230401 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR S 250 COPY INCV LEE ORIGIN – 3.99

MAR230402 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR T LEE PREMIUM METAL – 100

MAR230403 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #1 CVR U LEE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Soo Lee (A / CA) Soo Lee

Disney and Dynamite proudly present Maleficent, Queen of the Forbidden Mountain! Her realm is shrouded in darkness, and evil, and full of all things that go bump in the night. Her soul is cold, hardened by a lifetime of small-minded wanderers seeking to steal her powers to satisfy their mortal greed. Her patience wears thin. Her mystical might grows. It is a matter only of time before she descends the mountain and unleashes her horrible magics upon the powerless people below. A stunning vision of villainy from writer and artist Soo Lee!

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR A DARBOE

DYNAMITE

MAR230477

MAR230478 – DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR B FORSTNER – 3.99

MAR230479 – DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR C HENDERSON – 3.99

MAR230480 – DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR D YOON – 3.99

MAR230481 – DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR E HA – 3.99

MAR230482 – DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV FRALEY ORIGINAL – 3.99

MAR230483 – DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV FORSTNER B&W – 3.99

MAR230484 – DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR H 15 COPY INCV DARBOE B&W – 3.99

MAR230485 – DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR I 20 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

MAR230486 – DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR J 25 COPY INCV FRALEY VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230487 – DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR K 30 COPY INCV HA VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230488 – DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR L 40 COPY INCV YOON VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230489 – DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR M 50 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230490 – DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR N 75 COPY INCV HENDERSON VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230491 – DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR O DARBOE PREMIUM METAL – 100

MAR230492 – DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR P DARBOE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Trevor Fraley (CA) Karen Darboe

Eager vultures circle the diminished Scar. They offer him a path to the throne. They speak of a magic baobab fruit that will make him mightier than Mufasa himself. They will provide him with this fruit, in return for a horrible favor…

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GARGOYLES #6 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

MAR230493

MAR230494 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR B CONNER – 3.99

MAR230495 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR C PARRILLO – 3.99

MAR230496 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR D LEIRIX – 3.99

MAR230497 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR E LEE – 3.99

MAR230498 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR F FLEECS & FORSTNER – 3.99

MAR230499 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR G 10 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS ORIGINAL – 3.99

MAR230500 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR H 10 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA B&W – 3.99

MAR230501 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR I 15 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230502 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR J 20 COPY INCV FLEECS & FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230503 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR K 25 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

MAR230504 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR L 30 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230505 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR M 40 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230506 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR N 50 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230507 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR O NAKAYAMA METAL PREMIUM – 100

MAR230508 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR P NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN – 50

MAR230509 – GARGOYLES #6 CVR Q CONNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

Brooklyn feels the strain of leadership as hopes for Goliath's release from prison grow dimmer by the hour. Can the members of the Manhattan Clan put aside their differences before the crime syndicates of New York combine to crush the entire city?

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR A LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

MAR230510

MAR230511 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR B ANDOLFO – 3.99

MAR230512 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR C EDGAR – 3.99

MAR230513 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR D FORSTNER – 3.99

MAR230514 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR E KAMBADAIS – 3.99

MAR230515 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LAURO ORIGINAL – 3.99

MAR230516 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LEIRIX B&W – 3.99

MAR230517 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV ANDOLFO B&W – 3.99

MAR230518 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR I 20 COPY INCV EDGAR VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230519 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR J 25 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

MAR230520 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR K 30 COPY INCV LAURO VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230521 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR L 40 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230522 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR M 50 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230523 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR N LEIRIX METAL PREMIUM – 100

MAR230524 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR O LEIRIX LTD VIRGIN – 50

MAR230525 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR P ANDOLFO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Leirix

Darkwing Duck has returned to saving St. Canard, but in just the brief time that he was attempting to be a boring civilian, F.O.W.L., led by Dr. NoGood, has decided to make the entire city their new headquarters of villainy! Darkwing is determined to clean up this mess-and Goslyn is ready to help him. But as a good parent, Darkwing sends her to school where she will be safe…or so he thinks!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR A SOZOMAIKA

DYNAMITE

MAR230404

MAR230405 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR B LEIRIX – 3.99

MAR230406 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR C YOON – 3.99

MAR230407 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR D LINSNER – 3.99

MAR230408 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR E PUEBLA – 3.99

MAR230409 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR F COSPLAY – 3.99

MAR230410 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR G BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

MAR230411 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR H 10 COPY INCV SOZOMAIKA TI – 3.99

MAR230412 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR I 10 COPY INCV YOON B&W – 3.99

MAR230413 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR J 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE – 3.99

MAR230414 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR K 15 COPY INCV PUEBLA B&W – 3.99

MAR230415 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR L 20 COPY INCV SOZOMAIKA VI – 3.99

MAR230416 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR M 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRG – 3.99

MAR230417 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR N 25 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIRGI – 3.99

MAR230418 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR O 30 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRG – 3.99

MAR230419 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR P 40 COPY INCV YOON VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230420 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR Q 50 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGI – 3.99

MAR230421 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #1 CVR R SOZOMAIKA PREMIUM METAL – 100

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Sozomaika

It's full-throttle throwback action, courtesy of superstar writer Dan Abnett (Avengers, Warhammer) and red-hot artist Pasquale Qualano (DC Vs. Vampires)! Vampirella and her trusty sidekick Dyna Might have become superheroes, and are assigned to save a world that looks strangely similar to 1940s Earth, rife with crime and corruption, and two-fisted superheroes who don't take kindly to meddling from interdimensional vampire aliens! Can Vampirella survive an onslaught of conflict from villains and heroes alike, all while solving a murder mystery and keeping her precocious sidekick alive?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA STRIKES TP VOL 01 HELL ON EARTH

DYNAMITE

MAR230422

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Jonathan Lau

Having fulfilled her role of savior in Vengeance, Vampirella is now posed to Strike in an all-new series arising from the post-apocalyptic ashes of Dynamite's Vengeance of Vampirella series!

It has been 15 years since the death of Mistress Nyx and the world in slowly recovering, but this isn't a world that we've ever seen before. This is a world where the natural, and the supernatural have merged to create a dangerous new place-A world very much in need of Vampirella. Sepulcher City has become a kind of microcosm of the world, humanity and the myriad monster races living in-not too perfect-harmony. It is a dark place, a violent place, one where a balance must be kept so order will remain. Vampirella works as a special agent for the Danse Macabre on the most com- plex, and potentially violent of cases. Sepulcher City is where she spends most of her time, but often she is called out of the city, out into the world to deal with similar situations. Collects issues #1 – 5, plus a gallery of covers.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #1 CVR A ACOSTA

DYNAMITE

MAR230430

MAR230431 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #1 CVR B ROYLE – 3.99

MAR230432 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #1 CVR C BAAL – 3.99

MAR230433 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #1 CVR D PHOTO – 3.99

MAR230434 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #1 CVR E BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

MAR230435 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #1 CVR F 10 COPY BAAL B&W – 3.99

MAR230436 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #1 CVR G 10 COPY ROYLE B&W – 3.99

MAR230437 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #1 CVR H 15 COPY PHOTO VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230438 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #1 CVR I 20 COPY ACOSTA B&W – 3.99

MAR230439 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #1 CVR J 25 COPY BAAL VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230440 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #1 CVR K 30 COPY ACOSTA VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230441 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #1 CVR L ATLAS ED ELVIRA SGN – 198.1

MAR230442 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #1 CVR M ATLAS ED ELVIRA SGN – 198.1

MAR230443 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #1 CVR N ROYLE PREMIUM METAL – 100

MAR230444 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #1 CVR O ROYLE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) David Avallone (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Dave Acosta

What's scarier than Dracula? ALL THE DRACULAS! Vlad the Impaler is back, and he's raiding the Multiverse of Movies to build a monster army and conquer the world. And only one woman can stop him! Vampirella! But she's busy in her own books… so it's up to Elvira, the Mistress of the Dark, and bane of Vlad's existence, to stop his evil plan! It's monster movie madness horror from writer David Avallone (Elvira in Horrorland, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist Kewber Bal (Vampirella, Red Rising, Red Sonja).

ELVIRA, MISTRESS OF THE DARK: When you hear the name Elvira only one person comes to mind: Horror icon and quintessential symbol of all things spooky, the one and only Mistress of the Dark.

Back in 1981, who could have imagined the hostess of a local Horror movie show would become a household name? Elvira was the first horror host ever to be syndicated nationally and has emerged as one of today's most original and outrageous pop culture icons.

Elvira's reign as 'Queen of Halloween' has spanned more than three decades and includes an IMAX movie, music CDs, books and more than a thousand licensed products. She co-wrote and starred in the feature films Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Elvira's Haunted Hills.

She has made hundreds of film, television and live appearances – including The Grammy Awards, Saturday Night Live, NBC's Today Show, The Tournament of Roses Parade and reality shows Search for the Next Elvira, RuPaul's Drag Race, Counting Cars, Face Off, Epic Ink and Halloween Wars.

She most recently produced and starred in Thirteen Nights of Elvira for Hulu. Played by actress/writer Cassandra Peterson, Elvira has carved out a niche in popular culture that is sure to endure for decades to come.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ELVIRA IN HORRORLAND TP

DYNAMITE

MAR230445

(W) David Avallone (A) Silvia Califano

Elvira is back, and she's going PSYCHO! The Mistress of the Dark has discovered that films create their own pocket dimensions, and now she's lost in the Multiverse of Movies! Will she find her way home, or is it just a big Hitchcock-tease? Join writer David Avallone (Elvira Meets Vincent Price, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist Silvia Califano for a comic you shouldn't show mother: she just goes a little mad sometimes. Collects Elvira in Horrorland #1 – 5, including a complete cover gallery.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ELVIRA IN HORRORLAND HC

ELVIRA IN HORRORLAND SGN ED HC

PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #1 CVR A ELLIS

DYNAMITE

MAR230453

MAR230454 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #1 CVR B DALLESANDRO – 4.99

MAR230455 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #1 CVR C CASALLOS – 4.99

MAR230456 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #1 CVR D BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

MAR230457 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV ELLIS B&W – 4.99

MAR230458 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #1 CVR F 15 COPY INCV CASALLOS VIRGIN – 4.99

MAR230459 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #1 CVR G 20 COPY INCV DALESSANDRO VIRGI – 4.99

MAR230460 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #1 CVR H 25 COPY INCV ELLIS VIRGIN – 4.99

MAR230461 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #1 CVR I ELLIS PREMIUM METAL – 100

MAR230462 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #1 CVR J HAESER ORIGINAL SKETCH – 100

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Steve Ellis

New creative team! New party of Iconics! New lands of Golarion to explore! The tantalizing prospect of a rendezvous with a Geb defector in possession of priceless secrets from that undead nation brings a diverse group of adventurers to the Nexian metropolis of Ecanus. When they find themselves cornered by the city's remorseless Deathsealers, can the Iconics band together for survivalescape a city full of hostile wizards alive?

(this will be tweaked when I get info from Paizo): Featuring playable character stats for Seelah, the iconic paladin, and new character options for inhabitants of the magical military city of Ecanus; officially sanctioned by the Pathfinder Society!

Written by Fred Van Lente, with incredible art by Eman Casallos and covers by Eman Casallos, Steve Ellis and Biagio d'Alessandro!

And look for the Dynamite Debut of Starfinder #1 next month! These two series will weave in and out of comic shops throughout 2023!

Fred Van Lente is a six-time New York Times bestselling comics writer, novelist and playwright whose work spans mystery/thrillers to historical fiction to superheroes to comedy.

Van Lente burst onto the scene with his first collaboration with cartoonist Ryan Dunlavey, Action Philosophers, which became a YALSA Best Book for Teens and the NYT called ""intensely goofy but intellectually rigorous".

From there he went on to a long career at Marvel and has also written for DC, Archie Comics, Dark Horse, Boom! Studios, Dynamite Comics, and Valiant, where his run on Archer & Armstrong was nominated for a Harvey Award for Best Continuing Series.

Van Lente has continued writing non-fiction graphic novels, often with his artistic collaborator Ryan Dunlavey, including the bestselling Comic Book History of Comics and the middle grade series Action Presidents.

After years of short story writing (including ""Neversleeps," which shortlisted for Best American Science Fiction), Van Lente graduated to prose novels with the acclaimed mysteries Ten Dead Comedians and The Con Artist.

Fred lives in Brooklyn with his wife, the playwright and his frequent co-collaborator Crystal Skillman, and some mostly ungrateful cats.

Paizo Inc. is publisher of the award-winning Pathfinder Roleplaying Game, Pathfinder Adventure Card Game, Pathfinder Tales novels, Starfin

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 4.99

007 FOR KING COUNTRY #2 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

MAR230526

MAR230527 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #2 CVR B PUEBLA – 3.99

MAR230528 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #2 CVR C HILL – 3.99

MAR230529 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #2 CVR D LEIRIX – 3.99

MAR230530 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #2 CVR E 7 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230531 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV HILL VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230532 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #2 CVR G 15 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230533 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #2 CVR H 20 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Branded as traitors, 007 and 003 rush to clear their names and stop the wanton destruction of the mysterious Myrmidon. But hot on their heels is the new 002, an agent with few morals and a license to kill…

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #4 CVR A CHEW

DYNAMITE

MAR230534

MAR230535 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #4 CVR B CELINA – 3.99

MAR230536 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #4 CVR C VIGONTE – 3.99

MAR230537 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #4 CVR D MUSABEKOV – 3.99

MAR230538 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #4 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

MAR230539 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV BROXTON – 3.99

MAR230540 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV FOREST B – 10

MAR230541 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY – 3.99

MAR230542 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV VIGONTE – 3.99

MAR230543 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #4 CVR J 15 COPY INCV CELINA V – 3.99

MAR230544 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #4 CVR K CHEW LTD VIRGIN – 50

MAR230545 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #4 CVR L MUSABEKOV LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Riccardo Bogani (CA) Derrick Chew

Prepare to enter the ultimate unknown! Barbarella, Vix and Taln know where to go to discover the galactic secrets of the Unnamable. Unfortunately, that means travelling beyond the edge of our galaxy and into the next – assuming they survive the termination shock on the way through! It's a massive risk, but the chance to avert a galactic war that would kill trillions makes the lives of two females and a male hologram seem small by comparison – though maybe not to them!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEJAH THORIS (2023) #3 CVR A YOON

DYNAMITE

MAR230546

MAR230547 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #3 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

MAR230548 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #3 CVR C PUEBLA – 3.99

MAR230549 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #3 CVR D SWAY – 3.99

MAR230550 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #3 CVR E LEIRIX – 3.99

MAR230551 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #3 CVR F COSPLAY – 3.99

MAR230552 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV SWAY LINE ART – 3.99

MAR230553 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #3 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230554 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230555 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #3 CVR J 20 COPY INCV SWAY VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230556 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #3 CVR K 25 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230557 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #3 CVR L YOON LTD VIRGIN – 50

MAR230558 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #3 CVR M LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Emiliana Pinna (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

The early adventures of Dejah continue! If the young princess survive sflesh-eating spiders and land-shifting sandstorms, she'll need to catch her breath quick to do battle with the bloodthirsty Banth monsters!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #4 CVR A ANACLETO

DYNAMITE

MAR230559

MAR230560 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #4 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

MAR230561 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #4 CVR C KAYANAN – 3.99

MAR230562 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #4 CVR D DIAZ – 3.99

MAR230563 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #4 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

MAR230564 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV STA MARIA ORIGI – 3.99

MAR230565 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE AR – 3.99

MAR230566 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230567 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV DIAZ VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230568 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #4 CVR J 15 COPY INCV KAYANAN VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230569 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #4 CVR K ANACLETO LTD VIRGIN – 50

MAR230570 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #4 CVR L LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Jay Anacleto

Guest-starring Vampirella! The family reunion from hell escalates with Vampi being drawn into her sister's evil scheme. Arriving in Los Angeles to stop Draculina's serial killing of Vampi look-alikes, Vampi finds herself caught in the blood war between fallen angels and the demon Belial, for whom Vampi's mother Lilith gave birth to a legion of monsters. All of the children of Lilith-Draculina, Vampirella, the sea creature Levi and "adopted" children Victory and Vampirette-have been marked for death by this host of vengeful angels (The original Hell's angels…?), which suits Draculina's nihilistic scheme just fine!

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #4 CVR A SIMKO

DYNAMITE

MAR230571

MAR230572 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #4 CVR B CROSBY – 3.99

MAR230573 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #4 CVR C POSTER AR – 4.99

MAR230574 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #4 CVR D 10 COPY I – 3.99

MAR230575 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #4 CVR E 10 COPY I – 3.99

MAR230576 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #4 CVR F 15 COPY I – 4.99

MAR230577 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #4 CVR G 20 COPY I – 3.99

MAR230578 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #4 CVR K SIMKO LTD – 50

(W) Sholly Fisch (A) Jason Crosby (CA) Joe Simko

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the comic shop…

For over three decades, Madballs and GPK have both been known as the "grossest of the gross," co-ruling counterculture with their pun-heavy names and subversive humor. This all-new limited series event features the first time these two delightfully crude forces have ever met!

Your freaky favorites, the Madballs and Gar- bage Pail Kids, are at it again. But this time, the chaos can't be confined to a single neigh- borhood as we trace the entire history of Mad- balls-GPK feud bursting (and oozing) out across the ages!

In this final issue: The space race is on-in a flurry of slingshots, fireworks, and giant bat wings, as the Madballs and GPK take to the skies in a mad dash to beat each other to the Moon! Plus: In the far future, Earth is a high- tech utopia where peace reigns and everything is in its place. That is, until archaeologists uncover the still-feuding Madballs and GPK-who bring a much-needed bit of anarchy to an all-too-quiet-and-predictable world.

Written by Sholly Fisch, each issue features three incredible covers: Legendary Garbage Pail Kids artist Joe Simko, series artist Jason Crosby and a special Ken Haeser Vintage Fight Poster, created especially for this momentous meeting of the (depraved) minds!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS HEAVYWEIGHTS GROSS TP

DYNAMITE

MAR230579

(W) Sholly Fisch (A) Jason Crosby

For the first time ever, the "heavyweights of gross" have combined forces in a massive merchandising blitz that pits the Madballs against the Garbage Pail Kids-winner take all! As part of this blitz, Dynamite presents the comic book crossover of these iconic 1980s brands! For over three decades, Madballs and GPK have both been known as the "grossest of the gross," co-ruling counterculture with their pun-heavy names and subversive humor. This all-new limited series event presents the first time these two delightfully crude forces have ever crossed paths! Written by Sholly Fisch with incredible interior art by Jason Crosby. Collects issues #1-4 plus a gallery of covers.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS HEAVYWEIGHTS GROSS HC

MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS GROSS SGN ED HC

MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS GROSS SGN & REMARKED ED HC

PURGATORI MUST DIE #5 CVR A TURNER

DYNAMITE

MAR230583

MAR230584 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #5 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

MAR230585 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #5 CVR C FUSO – 3.99

MAR230586 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #5 CVR D SARRASECA – 3.99

MAR230587 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #5 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

MAR230588 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #5 CVR F 5 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230589 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV SARRASECA VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230590 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV FUSO VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230591 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #5 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230592 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #5 CVR J TURNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Collette Turner

This is it! The big finish! The culmination of three miniseries! The ol' apocalypse is here! Wait a second, the apocalypse?! Yes – turns out you can't exactly have a war of the gods without a little ragnarok…and Purgatori's technically a god now. Is there a way out of this that doesn't destroy the world? Is Purgatori just going to kill everyone? Maybe! Guest-starring Vampirella, the Sacred Six, Evil Ernie, and more!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SIRENS GATE #5 CVR A MAER

DYNAMITE

MAR230593

MAR230594 – SIRENS GATE #5 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MAER VIRGIN – 3.99

MAR230595 – SIRENS GATE #5 CVR C 15 COPY INCV SUNGH ORIGINAL – 3.99

MAR230596 – SIRENS GATE #5 CVR D 20 COPY INCV GARZA ORIGINAL – 3.99

(W) Shannon Maer (A / CA) Shannon Maer

The mystery surrounding Lady Rose is beyond anything Tara could have imagined. From humble beginnings as her literary idol turned lover, Tara must once again struggle to handle a new truth. The question of who Lady Rose really is, and the ultimate agenda surrounding her interest in Tara is about be revealed. With this knowledge comes the most terrifying revelation the world has ever known. Before turning the pages, be warned – are you truly ready for your own grasp on reality to become questioned?

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: disney, dynamite, Malificent, Solicits