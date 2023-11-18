Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Divine Power Made Me, february 2024, Roman Ritual, scout comics, Solicits

Divine Power Made Me & Roman Ritual in Scout's February 2024 Solicits

Scout Comics' February 2024 solicits include launches of Divine Power Made Me by Tom Drogalis, and Roman Ritual by El Torres & Jaime Martinez

DIVINE POWER MADE ME #1 CVR A FEDERICO GUILLEN

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231704

DEC231705 – DIVINE POWER MADE ME #1 CVR B FEDERICO GUILLEN

(W) Tom Drogalis

Virgil, the victim of a fanatical cult, is confronted with profound questions about the universe and the nature of his existence as he journeys through the afterlife. Death becomes the catalyst for an adventure that defies his imagination, revealing unimaginable horrors and a glimmer of hope that motivates him to reunite with his recently deceased parents. Throughout his dangerous quest, Virgil encounters treacherous landscapes, and endures trials that challenge his determination. In the realm of the afterlife, with its perplexing rules, he forges an unexpected alliance and navigates through a world of mysteries.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

ROMAN RITUAL #1 CVR A JAIME MARTINEZ

SCOUT EUROPE

DEC231722

DEC231723 – ROMAN RITUAL #1 CVR B JAIME MARTINEZ

DEC231724 – ROMAN RITUAL #1 CVR C JAIME MARTINEZ

(W) El Torres (A / CA) Jaime Martinez

Introducing Scout Europe! This new subimprint focuses on European creators and formatting! New ongoing series! A murder of a Cardinal is shaking the Vatican. But this murder is so cruel and vicious that it goes far beyond any crime or conspiracy that has ever taken place in the Vatican-and that is saying something! Self-exiled priest John Brennan is recalled to Rome as the Church's most daring exorcist. His mission is to confront the evil spreading within the walls of the Vatican itself.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

FOREVER FORWARD TP

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231706

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Arjuna Susini (CA) Jacob Phillips

When a brilliant young scientist accidentally launches himself, his evergreen love and three friends into the future with his unproven time machine, they discover a mysterious message from their future selves: THE ONLY WAY BACK IS FORWARD. Now, as they jump 33 years at a time through the rise and fall of humanity, from post-apocalyptic, climate-collapsed landscapes to advanced robot-run empires, will they find the technology to return to the present… or are they doomed to hopelessly time travel forward… forever?

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

FUNG GI #4 CVR A JM RINGUET

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231707

DEC231708 – FUNG GI #4 CVR B JM RINGUET

(W) JM Ringuet (A / CA) JM Ringuet

Oversized final issue! The Outcasts, now down to Uril and Basan Natta, have reached Cantha, but unfortunately, the Atrama mercenaries captured them before they could do anything. Now in the hands of Tsubarga and Rashan Gol, the allies learn that they are going to be tried for treason. But who is the shadowy figure who is really running the show? Is prison or death all that remains for Uril and Basan Natta?

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

GHOSTS ON THE WATER #2

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231709

(W) Ben Goldsmith, Jeremey Dyches (A / CA) Alex Cormack

In the Maori culture, Water is Life…. and Death. Watch how Mad Mac grows to power so that he may find the brother he lost to that water, and the secrets hiding behind the storms. Join a crew for adventure on the South Pacific Ocean fraught with love, mystery, and doom. Look to the horizon and the… Ghosts on the Water.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

GREYLOCK #2 CVR A ATAGUN ILHAN

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231710

DEC231711 – GREYLOCK #2 CVR B JASON MUHR

(W) Eli Shockey (A / CA) Atagun Ilhan

The hunt has begun! Greylock and every wand for hire in the city is on the Mindwitch's trail. Greylock will need every trick up his sleeve in order to find her first, and keep his eyes peeled. Just because they're all after the same prey, does not mean the other hunters are on Greylock's side.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

A HAUNTING ON MARS #3

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231712

(W) Zach Chapman (A / CA) Ruairi Coleman

Mars is a wasteland: A dead colony, founded by a dead billionaire, holding darkness and secrets within. Secrets which Echo Team are sent to uncover. A hacker. A psionic. An empath. A soldier. And their corpo loyalist leader. They've crashed far from the LZ and their sanity's already unraveling…

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

HOWIE THE HELLHOUND #3

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231713

(W) Jared Prestwidge (CA) Simon Robins (A / CA) Carlos Trigo

Howie is missing! With her beloved pet swiped right under her nose by the bumbling demons Twiste and Flame Head, Louise's life begins to spin out of control. Can she summon the courage to take Howie back from the literal forces of Hell? And can she do it in time for her big debut on Broadway?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

LIFE OF A STEPDAD TP

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231714

(W) Kyleigh Marconi, Sam Hudson (A / CA) Sam Hudson

"Slice of life." "Journal Comic." These are words that are pretty hot right now. Until semi-recently, I didn't really have much to offer by way of adventures, but then I became a step-dad. And things are different now. So strap in for the wild comparisons of the life of a nerd (Sam) before and after I met the kiddo! Collects the first year of Life of a Step-Dad.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

LIPSTICK CLIQA #2 CVR A CAMERON PRIOR

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231715

DEC231716 – LIPSTICK CLIQA #2 CVR B TODD SKULL & ROB PRIOR

(W) Kayden Phoenix (A) Marcelino Servicio (CA) Cameron Prior

Morissa and her gang of shape-shifting cholas are back with a vengeance. The crew battles rival gangs to protect their home turf and take control of the lucrative blood trade business. Emerging victorious from a wild street takeover competition, Morrisa and her gang impress the rulers of Blood World City, who offer them a life-and-death deal they can't refuse…

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

MINDBENDER #1 SCOUT LEGACY ED

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231717

(W) James Pruett (A) Frederico De Luca (CA) Federico De Luca

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! At the tender age of seven, Alexander Oberman witnessed the gruesome deaths of his parents in a horrendous explosion as a result of his own mind tapping into a previously unknown powerful force. How Alex survived has been a mystery. Physically he was fine, minus a few burns, but mentally he withdrew into himself, into his mind. For 16 years, Alex hadn't uttered a solitary word or had a voluntary movement of his own, until now. Those that would use his destructive abilities have been awaiting Alex's awakening. Now, that wait has ended, and the world will soon learn the true potential of mankind. But will Alex be a vanguard for the world or will he be responsible for its annihilation?

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

BLACK COTTON #1 SCOUT LEGACY ED

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231702

(W) Patrick Foreman, Brian Hawkins (A) Marco Perugini

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! Set in an alternate reality where the social order of "white" and "black" is reversed, an elitist family, the Cottons, are rocked by a tragic shooting that begins to unravel long standing family secrets that could not only destroy the family but also divide the fragile social climate of the world.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

BLACK DEMON TALES TP VOL 01 EMERGENCE

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231703

(W) Hector Rodriguez Iii, Sebastian Mart?nez-Kadlecik, David Bowles, Felipe Moreno (A) Vincenzo Sansone, Bruno Olivera, Vincenzo Sansone, Various (CA) Diego Martini

Four harrowing tales expand the universe of the film The Black Demon, featuring an ancient megalodon that prowls the Pacific, unleashing its wrath on any who violate those waters. Along the way, we discover the origins of the massive shark and its seemingly immortal harbinger, a former Spanish priest. We meet a naval researcher bent on destroying el Demonio Negro, even at great cost to herself. And we witness righteous devastation of monstrous proportions as the aquatic kaiju fulfills its role as divine champion of the seas, wiping greedy polluters from its waves even in alternate versions of our world.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

MITCH #2

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231718

(W) Maxim Simic (A / CA) Maxim Simic

It's chunky Roger Rabbit with a bad temper meets Indiana Jones, set in a Sam Raimi-looking cityscape. In this issue, Mitch gets an assignment that requires him to scout for clues related to possible UFO sightings over on Turtle Mountain, North Dakota. It's a gig no one wants but one for which Mitch might be ideally suited. Meanwhile, a quest given to him by a mysterious shaman figure is slowly starting to unfold in an unexpected way.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

OMEGA GANG #8

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231719

(W) Matteo Rivosecchi (A / CA) Niccolo Lelapi

The end of the line, the last issue, the apocalypsh!t is here! Ama has to confront the horrible monster that has emerged and is trying to annihilate her. She is also forced to deal with the consequences of what the OGs have done.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

THIS LITTLE PIGGY #2

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231720

(W) Shawn Gabborin (A / CA) Carlos Lopez

Smell the air. Filter out the extra scents, the pine, the flowers. Find the sweat, the perfume. You got it? Good. The hunt begins. But a father and son realize they don't see eye to eye anymore.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

VANITY #7 (OF 9)

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231721

(W) Jurii Kirnev (A) Natalia Tsarevnikova (CA) Anastasia Korsun

There are rumors that the Hungarian Countess Elisabeth Bathory is drowning in madness. Meanwhile, commoners-in light of her incredible beauty-are already openly calling her a witch. These speculations are more than enough for the Countess's cunning enemies to begin weaving an extensive tangle of intrigues and conspiracies against her. But no matter what fables tarnish Bathory's reputation, the truth is much, much worse.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

LITTLE GUARDIANS TP COMIC TAG CARD VOL 01

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231725

(W) Ed Cho (A / CA) Lee Cherolis

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete Little Guardians graphic novel! When a strange spirit panther starts following Subira around she realizes she may be more than just the local shop girl. The village she lives in is under constant threat from monsters, and the appointed guardian, Tane, can't save everyone alone. Little does Subira know she is actually Tane's daughter and should be fighting alongside him. Can she discover the truth behind her connection to the spirit world in time to help save her village?

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

LITTLE GUARDIANS TP COMIC TAG CARD VOL 02 BANDITS AND BETRAY

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231726

(W) Ed Cho (A / CA) Lee Cherolis

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete Little Guardians volume 2 graphic novel! Subira yearns to accompany Soma in pursuit of a summoning orb but wild bandits have made the roads treacherous to unsuspecting travelers. Soma assures her parents the two ladies will be perfectly fine traveling alone. Maybe she knows something they don't. Meanwhile Voss, a visiting guardian, and his overachieving son interrupt Tane and Idem's afternoon training session. They are surprised to learn Idem has not heard the famous story of his father and the spirit dragon.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

STAR BASTARD TP COMIC TAG CARD

SCOUT COMICS

DEC231727

(W) Andrew Clemson (A / CA) Jethro Morales

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete Star Bastard graphic novel! Star Bastard follows a long-suffering mercenary crew as they stumble through the universe under the clumsy command of the loud, obnoxious (and invulnerable) Captain Greeves. Searching for clues to Greeves' shadowy past, they leave a trail of lizard bounty hunters, angry alien empires and unpaid bar tabs in their wake. Collecting all six issues of the foul-mouthed, over-the-top sci-fi romp, equal parts Red Dwarf and grain alcohol.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

