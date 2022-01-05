Doc Ock, Amazing Corporate Raider in Amazing Spider-Man #84 (Spoilers)

It's Amazing Spider-Man #84, starring Doc Ock. Well, he's in the new Spider-Man movie, so naturally, he's all over the Spider-Man comic books as well, which have also had a real surge in popularity of late too. Doctor Octopus has his own agenda, long past the old revenge-against-Spider-Man, grabs for wealth or political power, that used to see him subsumed by the supervillain standards. Instead, he is after his stuff and taking it back from the Beyond Corporation, who bought out the very Parker Industries he used to control. When he was Peter Parker.

Corporate law in the Marvel Universe still doesn't allow for brain swaps, which is rather lax given the situation that reality often finds itself in.

And while some prefer to hack into corporations through this thing they have now called the internet, the Beyond Corporation keeps some information offline with just this contingent in mind. However, they don't have as much of a contingent for a scientist with cyborg arms breaking through literal firewalls.

All they have is their own Spider-Man on the books, Ben Reilly, to mount some kind of corporate defense with his fists. Not that Doc Ock is going all communist on us.

He loves how corporations leave themselves open to his particular attack strategies. Given the success on this occasion, maybe this might become the natural way of doing things in the Marvel Universe? Certainly beats dealing with lawyers.

