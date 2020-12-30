Doctor Doom Has No Interest In Foreplay – Official

Today sees the publication of the King In Black: Iron Man/Doctor Doom #1 mini-series courtesy of Christopher Cantwell and Salvador Larroca, and it is very Christmassy indeed. With these two armoured foes working together again, despite themselves, with all manner of conflict sparking off between the two as they have to plumb to the depths of their own beliefs in both science and superstition, as the world is invaded by the great god Knull. But Bleeding Cool also gets to take panels out of context, for our own amusement. Such as this confession from Doctor Doom.

To be fair, if he keeps the iron mask on, it is probably a blessing. And hey, it's not as if it's just Marvel Comics this week that we can take random panels from with unfortunate conclusions. How about Death Metal: The Last 52 from yesterday, with The Darkest Night fighting Wonder Woman?

It's an interesting political twist, I'll give them that…

KING IN BLACK IRON MAN DOOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Salvador Larroca

Iron Man has risked everything to save Eddie Brock, but now he's left with nothing but guilt. As longtime 'frenemy' Doctor Doom shows up with both counseling words and ulterior motives, they'lll be forced to battle an all-too-familiar specter of the holiday season-albeit one now twisted and controlled by the recent invasion of Earth by the symbiote homeworld. As Iron Man and Doom fight as temporary allies, their unexpected encounter both with each other and a horrifying inversion of yuletide joy may ultimately reveal to them the true meaning of Knull-mas.

DC COMICS

What would it take to get every being left in the Multiverse to side together in the ultimate, final showdown? Total decimation and the complete undoing of all existence? The Batman Who Laughs has made his final move, bringing the most horrifying opposition to the battleground, and now every hero and villain left alive will stand and fight together. This epic battle book details every side of the last war across the Multiverse-Wonder Woman leading the heroes, Superman leading the villains, and Batman leading the dead-everyone has to play their part. Everyone and everything is at stake…so join here for the last of the DCU as we know it!