Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, fantastic four

Doctor Doom Uses His Own A.I. To Concoct His Evil Schemes (Spoilers)

Doctor Doom uses his own Generative A.I. to concoct his Evil Schemes but can Kang outhink him? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Doctor Doom's AI, 'Schemebots,' crafts his evil plans in Venom War: Fantastic Four #1.

Kang vs. Doom: an epic clash of tech and time-traveling intellects unfolds.

Marvel's Venom War features Doombots recycling old plots, AI vs. human creativeness.

Adam Warren and Joey Vasquez deliver a thrilling tale with Kang and Doctor Doom.

Okay, so this isn't part of the main Fantastic Four series that has been impressing all sorts of people of late. Instead this is Venom War: Fantastic Four #1 written by Adam Warren, of the gorgeously inventive Empowered comic book. And clearly giving Adam Warren a chance to dump plenty of plans he may have had for Marvel Comics characters. And this week, that includes Doctor Doom… and what he actually uses his Doombots for, drawn by Joey Vasquez.

That's it, gaming the various different powerplays that their boss, Doctor Doom could make. And in this case, involving the current Venom War playing out across the Marvel Universe, and now involves Kang. And Doctor Doom's "Schemebots". It's AI with a face, and with just the same attitude of Doom. "Preening chronodandy" indeed, even if Kang is narrating these events. Kang, however, has a biological solution to Doom';s artificial intelligence. He prefers to use himself. All of himself. Or himselves.

With "He Who Schemes" linking up an infinite parallel dimensional body, tapping away like monkeys on a typewriter and coming up with schemes that Kang can use, far superior to any that Doom may generate with his own bot army. The Doombots seem to just be recycling old plots, AI loses to the human brain again, when it comes to creativity… Venom War: Fantastic Four #1 is published on Wednesday.

VENOM WAR FANTASTIC FOUR #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240668

(W) Adam Warren (A) Joey Vazquez (CA) David Baldeon

The Fantastic Four may not have much history with Venom – beyond helping Spider-Man capture the symbiote way back when – but when both Doctor Doom and Kang the Conqueror start getting involved in the war…now we've got the FF's attention! It's a wild battle of mad geniuses that spans thousands of years and also the space of a breath – with stakes that only the Fantastic Four could fathom! Rated T+In Shops: Oct 30, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!