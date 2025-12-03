Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: , ,

Doctor Octopus, Politics And New York City In Venom #252 (Spoilers)

Published
by
|
Comments

The ongoing Venom series, as well as putting Mary Jane Watson inside the symbiote, has seen the US Government come out against the veery concept of symbiote aliens on its soil. And in a manner fitting of current policy, appointed a crook in charge of rounding up these illegal immigrants living (literally) alongside the rest of us.

Doctor Octopus, Politics And Venom
Venom #252 by Al Ewing, Tom DeFalco, Jesus Saiz, Paco Medina, Ron Frenz

Who needs South Park, right? As Doc Ock spouts his credentials as to why he is putting boots and tentacles on the ground in New York City.

Doctor Octopus, Politics And Venom
Venom #252 by Al Ewing, Tom DeFalco, Jesus Saiz, Paco Medina, Ron Frenz

Even if the New Yorkers themselves don't seem appreciative of his efforts.

Doctor Octopus, Politics And Venom
Venom #252 by Al Ewing, Tom DeFalco, Jesus Saiz, Paco Medina, Ron Frenz

Not even when it comes to the bottom line. And one of them is taking a stance.

Doctor Octopus, Politics And Venom
Venom #252 by Al Ewing, Tom DeFalco, Jesus Saiz, Paco Medina, Ron Frenz

Least of all the mayor of New York who, in the Marvel Universe at least, is Luke Cage.

Doctor Octopus, Politics And Venom

No wonder Doc Ock is looking two steps ahead, as to whoever will replace Luke Cage in that office.

Doctor Octopus, Politics And Venom
Venom #252 by Al Ewing, Tom DeFalco, Jesus Saiz, Paco Medina, Ron Frenz

But maybe Doc Ock is in the wrong game when it comes to political power plays.

Doctor Octopus, Politics And Venom
Venom #252 by Al Ewing, Tom DeFalco, Jesus Saiz, Paco Medina, Ron Frenz

Hey, Mary Jane Watson, Venom, you both married Peter Parker in your own ways, right? You both love a nerd. But remember, this is but a wish-fulfilment fantasy.

Doctor Octopus, Politics And Venom
Venom #252 by Al Ewing, Tom DeFalco, Jesus Saiz, Paco Medina, Ron Frenz

And in this wish-fulfilment, it seems that Doctor ICE-topus has just the same kind of problem that real people are faced with when dealing with immigration bureaucracy… looks like their current major might also benefit from a power up> Venom #252 by Al Ewing, Tom DeFalco, Jesus Saiz, Paco Medina, and Ron Frenz is published today by Marvel Comics.

  • Venom #252 by Al Ewing, Tom DeFalco, Jesus Saiz, Paco Medina, Ron Frenz
    THE RUMORS ARE TRUE! Venom has a brand-new red-and-blue suit – and a brand new name to go with it! How will the people of New York react when they find out that the city's newest Spider-Man is the SYMBIOTE they love to loathe? Luke Cage and Otto Octavius are ready to debate the matter – with their fists! PLUS: A bonus tale of the origin of an even All-NEWER Venom! AND a celebratory flashback story by the team behind the classic AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #252!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.