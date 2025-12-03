Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: doctor octopus, luke cage, new york

Doctor Octopus, Politics And New York City In Venom #252 (Spoilers)

The ongoing Venom series, as well as putting Mary Jane Watson inside the symbiote, has seen the US Government come out against the veery concept of symbiote aliens on its soil. And in a manner fitting of current policy, appointed a crook in charge of rounding up these illegal immigrants living (literally) alongside the rest of us.

Who needs South Park, right? As Doc Ock spouts his credentials as to why he is putting boots and tentacles on the ground in New York City.

Even if the New Yorkers themselves don't seem appreciative of his efforts.

Not even when it comes to the bottom line. And one of them is taking a stance.

Least of all the mayor of New York who, in the Marvel Universe at least, is Luke Cage.

No wonder Doc Ock is looking two steps ahead, as to whoever will replace Luke Cage in that office.

But maybe Doc Ock is in the wrong game when it comes to political power plays.

Hey, Mary Jane Watson, Venom, you both married Peter Parker in your own ways, right? You both love a nerd. But remember, this is but a wish-fulfilment fantasy.

And in this wish-fulfilment, it seems that Doctor ICE-topus has just the same kind of problem that real people are faced with when dealing with immigration bureaucracy… looks like their current major might also benefit from a power up> Venom #252 by Al Ewing, Tom DeFalco, Jesus Saiz, Paco Medina, and Ron Frenz is published today by Marvel Comics.

Venom #252 by Al Ewing, Tom DeFalco, Jesus Saiz, Paco Medina, Ron Frenz

THE RUMORS ARE TRUE! Venom has a brand-new red-and-blue suit – and a brand new name to go with it! How will the people of New York react when they find out that the city's newest Spider-Man is the SYMBIOTE they love to loathe? Luke Cage and Otto Octavius are ready to debate the matter – with their fists! PLUS: A bonus tale of the origin of an even All-NEWER Venom! AND a celebratory flashback story by the team behind the classic AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #252!

