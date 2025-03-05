Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: nyx, One World Under Doom

Doctor Strange #1 Is Not a One World Under Doom Tie-In But NYX #9 Is

Doctor Strange Of Asgard #1 is not a One World Under Doom tie-in despite being called one... but NYX #9 is one, despite not (Spoilers)

Spoilers… Spoilers… Spoilers… Today, there is one official One World Under Doom crossover title, Doctor Strange Of Asgard #1. And it is a cracker of a comic. But one thing it is not is a One World Under Doom crossover, despite the cover mast declaring it to be. It's even less of a One World Under Doom title than Weapon X-Men #1, which had the tiniest of mentions in one panel. Instead, Doctor Strange Of Asgard #1 has Doctor Strange recognising that Doctor Doom has taken his title as Sorcerer Supreme…

… indeed, everyone seems to have heard about it…

… but that's all. The One World Under Doom event with Doctor Doom taking over Midgard? That doesn't come up at all.

What's weirder is that NYX #9, also out this week, does recognise the events of One World Under Doom…

…but is not an official crossover. Not with One World Under Doom, anyway, as it is also taking part in the X-Manhunt crossover…

It's closer to the last issue of Fantastic Four, with the NYX crew living their lives, while Doom is in the ascendant. And we learn more of what Doctor Doom has done to New York as its regent, turning the Krakoan Treehouse into an armed quarantine zone hosting the Krakoan Seed, as teased in the Fall Of X and the recent Timeslide look into the future.

NYX does more for One World Under Doom than any of the other crossovers so far…

We learn that even the New York police are at Doom's beck and call. So yes, if you are following One World Under Doom, you might want to add NYX to your list, and feel free to skip Doctor Strange.

