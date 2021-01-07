Separated At Birth – Star Wars, Doctor Doom and Salvador Larocca

The comparisons between Doctor Doom and Darth Vader are not exactly new ones. And with Star Wars artist Salvador Larocca now drawing Marvel Comics' Doctor Doom comic. It's not the first time that Salvador's work has appeared in Bleeding Cool's Separated At Birth – you may remember Cocaine Bear – but some folk will have more problems with this one.

We get to see an alternate future version of Doctor Doom, and the peaceful galactic alliance he has helped build and maintain. Not and Empire, honest.

But where did such a map come from? Could it have been a piece posted to grassroots creation site DeviantArt?

This seems to be the original piece, a fan-made recreation of the Star Wars galaxy, zoomed in upon, from DeviantArt user Offeye. And if you can't quite see it yet…

Let's do that tech bollocks things that detectives say to their tech people in crime movies of TV shows. "Can you enhance it?" Well, I can. Or at least I can turn the contrast up.

And that is an old DeviantArt watermark, smack bang in the middle of the galaxy.

DOCTOR DOOM #10

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200643

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Salvador Larroca

"THE CRACK OF DOOM" CONCLUDES…

Following a painful self-inflicted disaster on the Moon, Doctor Doom suddenly finds himself back on Earth…but an Earth he recognizes only from dreams and visions, where a very different Victor Von Doom is the benevolent savior and leader of humanity. As our embittered and embattled Doom finally comes face to face with his peaceful alter ego, he'll be forced to decide: Should he take the lessons of this better world in order to save his own?

Rated T+ In Shops: Dec 23, 2020 SRP: $3.99