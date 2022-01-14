Doctor Who Comics In 2022 To Star The Fugitive Doctor

The cover to the upcoming Doctor Who Free Comic Book Day title has been revealed from Titan Comics, and it shows The Fugitive Doctor, as portrayed by Jo Martin. Placed somewhere in the Doctor's timeline before The First Doctor, she worked for Time Lord black ops group Division on behalf of Gallifrey until she tried to desert her responsibilities. No longer willing to play her part in the Division's designs, the Doctor slipped away from Gat, her superior officer, and hid out on Earth using a Chameleon Arch, taking on a human identity as Ruth Clayton.

This version of the character has yet to appear in the comic books, though we have recently seen the Tenth meet the Thirteenth during the episode Blink, and the Donna Doctor settle down with Rose Tyler and have a kid, while the Bad Wolf Rose goes on a rampage, with the Eleventh, Eighth and Thirteenth Doctors. So right now everything is to play for. The new Doctor WHo comic book storyline will begin in May, after the Free Comic Book Day prelude on the 7th May 2022. Writer Jody Houser tweeted "Well, I guess this is out in the world now! Some fun stuff coming this spring for #DoctorWho fans, starting on @Freecomicbook". Indeed… and from the description there could be a fair few more Doctors involved.

FCBD 2022 DOCTOR WHO #1

TITAN COMICS

JAN220010

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata

Exclusive lead-in to an epic new Doctor Who story arc, launching May 2022!

An epic adventure with the traveling Time Lord, this issue serves as a lead-in to the explosive new story arc that reveals the very early years of the Doctor. Past, present, and future all collide in a Doctor Who tale that's out of this universe!

Exclusive Original Material Rating: All Ages