Does Batman Have Enough Prep Time for Politics? Batman #108 Preview

It's long been believed that, given enough prep time, Batman can beat anyone in a fight. But what about when he's going up against the political system of Gotham City itself, backed by corporate money, promoting Sean Mahoney, survivor of the Arkham massacre, and Future State enemy of Batman himself? They say you can't fight City Hall… but surely, with enough prep time, Batman can, right? Check out the preview below.