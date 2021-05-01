Does Batman Have Enough Prep Time for Politics? Batman #108 Preview
It's long been believed that, given enough prep time, Batman can beat anyone in a fight. But what about when he's going up against the political system of Gotham City itself, backed by corporate money, promoting Sean Mahoney, survivor of the Arkham massacre, and Future State enemy of Batman himself? They say you can't fight City Hall… but surely, with enough prep time, Batman can, right? Check out the preview below.
Batman goes undercover to infiltrate the transhumanist gang known as the Unsanity Collective and learn more about their sudden appearance in Gotham. And what nefarious plans does Simon Saint have for Arkham Day survivor Sean Mahoney? How does it connect to the Magistrate? And in part two of the action-packed, bone-rattling Ghost-Maker backup story…can our hero stand up to the horror of Kid Kawaii? Plus, don't miss the debut of the mysterious Miracle Molly!
