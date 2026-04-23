Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, chip zdarsky

Does This 'A' Stand For Latveria? Captain America #9 Spoilers

Do You Think This 'A' Stands For Latveria? This week's Captain America #9 spoilers on the Road to Armageddon...

Article Summary Captain America spoilers reveal Steve Rogers backing a Latverian uprising as Avengers: Armageddon begins to take shape.

Steve avoids becoming the revolution’s figurehead at first, but events force Captain America to step up publicly.

Red Widow warns outside activists against rushing in, while Alina emerges as a key face of Latveria’s resistance.

General Ross moves on Latveria with his selected soldiers, raising huge stakes for Symkaria and Armageddon.

Avengers: Armageddon is a-coming. Bleeding Cool got the scoop that the event will follow on from One World Under Doom, and the death and deposition of Doctor Doom, with the Battle Of Symkaria. A neighbouring state of Latveria, often a staging post for proxy wars between the US and Latveria, with the US Army, Symkarian forces, General Ross' Hulk Soldiers and the Avengers in the fight. But who is on whose side? Yesterday's Captain America #9 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima and Jan Bazaldua is setting up that conflict, first as Steve Rogers, Captain America, fosters a revolution but wisely refrains from being the figurehead… do you think the A on his head stands for Latveria?

While other US activists, some of whom who want to join in, get a wise word from Red Widow. Yup, even when it's Putin…

Although he's happy to stand by Alina when all this is going on. He is a living legend after all.

And eventually has to take the mike. It always has to be about him…

And talking of names to drop…

Would Alina Hitler be better at this stage? And as General Ross and his hand-picked un-Hulked soldiers are heading to Latveria…

Setting them apart from the United States Of America, SHIELD and Cap, they'll take whatever they can get. And whatever transforming weapons they can get.

If Latveria falls to General Ross, what about Symkaria? Avengers Armageddon previews below…

Captain America 9 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima, Jan Bazaldua

A CAPTAIN CORNERED ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! After discovering how far Salvation's TRUE LATVERIA insurgency is willing to go for power, Captain America goes rogue, throwing in with the LATVERIAN LIBERATORS to take down Salvation before he can become the next Doctor Doom. But Salvation is prepared for Steve's next attack, and his new ploy has heartbreaking consequences for the team…

A CAPTAIN CORNERED ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! After discovering how far Salvation's TRUE LATVERIA insurgency is willing to go for power, Captain America goes rogue, throwing in with the LATVERIAN LIBERATORS to take down Salvation before he can become the next Doctor Doom. But Salvation is prepared for Steve's next attack, and his new ploy has heartbreaking consequences for the team… Avengers: Armageddon (2026) #1 (of 5) by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

ARMAGEDDON HAS ARRIVED! Red Hulk's devastating tear across the globe must be stopped… but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more…but who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation.

HAS ARRIVED! Red Hulk's devastating tear across the globe must be stopped… but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more…but who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation. AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2 (OF 5)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR

Cover by DIKE RUAN Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV Virgin Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV

YOU'RE GOING DOWN, THUNDERBOLT ROSS! A NEW HERO WITH UNRIVALED POWER TURNS THE TIDE OF BATTLE Red Hulk's tirade across the globe must be stopped! Until a mysterious new hero with unrivaled power appears to level Red Hulk and the Avengers… On Sale 7/8

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