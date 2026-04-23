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Does This 'A' Stand For Latveria? Captain America #9 Spoilers

Do You Think This 'A' Stands For Latveria? This week's Captain America #9 spoilers on the Road to Armageddon...

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Article Summary

  • Captain America spoilers reveal Steve Rogers backing a Latverian uprising as Avengers: Armageddon begins to take shape.
  • Steve avoids becoming the revolution’s figurehead at first, but events force Captain America to step up publicly.
  • Red Widow warns outside activists against rushing in, while Alina emerges as a key face of Latveria’s resistance.
  • General Ross moves on Latveria with his selected soldiers, raising huge stakes for Symkaria and Armageddon.

Avengers: Armageddon is a-coming. Bleeding Cool got the scoop that the event will follow on from One World Under Doom, and the death and deposition of Doctor Doom, with the Battle Of Symkaria. A neighbouring state of Latveria, often a staging post for proxy wars between the US and Latveria, with the US Army, Symkarian forces, General Ross' Hulk Soldiers and the Avengers in the fight. But who is on whose side? Yesterday's Captain America #9 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima and Jan Bazaldua is setting up that conflict, first as Steve Rogers, Captain America, fosters a revolution but wisely refrains from being the figurehead… do you think the A on his head stands for Latveria?

The ROad To Armageddon Captain America Spoilers
Captain America #9 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima and Jan Bazaldua

While other US activists, some of whom who want to join in, get a wise word from Red Widow. Yup, even when it's Putin…

The ROad To Armageddon Captain America Spoilers
Captain America #9 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima and Jan Bazaldua

Although he's happy to stand by Alina when all this is going on. He is a living legend after all.

The ROad To Armageddon Captain America Spoilers
Captain America #9 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima and Jan Bazaldua

And eventually has to take the mike. It always has to be about him…

The ROad To Armageddon Captain America Spoilers
Captain America #9 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima and Jan Bazaldua

And talking of names to drop…

The ROad To Armageddon Captain America Spoilers
Captain America #9 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima and Jan Bazaldua

Would Alina Hitler be better at this stage? And as General Ross and his hand-picked un-Hulked soldiers are heading to Latveria…

The ROad To Armageddon Captain America Spoilers
Captain America #9 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima and Jan Bazaldua

Setting them apart from the United States Of America, SHIELD and Cap, they'll take whatever they can get. And whatever transforming weapons they can get.

The ROad To Armageddon Captain America Spoilers
Captain America #9 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima and Jan Bazaldua

If Latveria falls to General Ross, what about Symkaria? Avengers Armageddon previews below…

Avengers Armageddon
Avengers: Armageddon by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

 

A First Look Inside Avengers: Armageddon #1, To Change Marvel Forever
Avengers: Armageddon by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar
  • Captain America 9 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima, Jan Bazaldua
    A CAPTAIN CORNERED ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! After discovering how far Salvation's TRUE LATVERIA insurgency is willing to go for power, Captain America goes rogue, throwing in with the LATVERIAN LIBERATORS to take down Salvation before he can become the next Doctor Doom. But Salvation is prepared for Steve's next attack, and his new ploy has heartbreaking consequences for the team…
  • Avengers: Armageddon (2026) #1 (of 5) by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar
    ARMAGEDDON     HAS ARRIVED! Red Hulk's devastating tear across the globe must be stopped… but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more…but who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation.
  • AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2 (OF 5)
    Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR
    Cover by DIKE RUAN Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV Virgin Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV
    YOU'RE GOING DOWN, THUNDERBOLT ROSS! A NEW HERO WITH UNRIVALED POWER TURNS THE TIDE OF BATTLE  Red Hulk's tirade across the globe must be stopped! Until a mysterious new hero with unrivaled power appears to level Red Hulk and the Avengers… On Sale 7/8

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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