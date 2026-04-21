Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, Battle Of Symkaria, doctor doom, red hulk

SCOOP: Avengers: Armageddon, USA & The Battle Of Symkaria (Spoilers)

What's going on with Avengers: Armageddon, the Marvel USA and The Battle Of Symkaria... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Avengers: Armageddon kicks off with the explosive Battle of Symkaria after Doctor Doom's downfall.

General Ross leads Hulk Soldiers as Red Hulk, seeking to establish "New America" and faces off against the Avengers.

Multiple resets show alternate futures, including Red Hulk's America dominating global politics and democracy.

Legacy heroes like Namor, Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson, and Iron Man unite to confront Red Hulk’s world-shaking threat.

Okay, so we have a lot of preview pages for the upcoming Avengers: Armageddon event from Chip Zdarsky coming up. And a lot of preview pages to Frankenstein together from the upcoming Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day Special and Avengers: Armageddon #1. But maybe, just maybe, Bleeding Cool now has a better idea of what is going on in them. Spoilers, of course. Following on from One World Under Doom, and the death and deposition of Doctor Doom, it will begin with the Battle Of Symkaria. A neighbouring state of Latveria, it has often been a staging post for proxy wars between the US and Latveria. We have seen Latveria under civil war in The Will Of Doom, Dungeons Of Doom and Captain America, but it will soon spill over. And the outcome of that battle will change everything, with the US Army, Symkarian forces, General Ross' Hulk Soldiers and the Avengers in the fight. But who is on whose side? And so, Avengers; Armageddon.

Chip Zdarsky says, "I mean, it's a Hulk with the tactical ability of a U.S. General and some deep-seated trauma from imprisonment in a foreign country. There's a lot to play with there, and right now, General Ross has some very specific ideas of what the world should be. How do you stop a guy with that level of power and forethought?" And that's what this scene is, General Ross, the Red Hulk, commanding a troop of Hulk soldiers against The Avengers… and he loses. Not at the hand of Tony Stark, but in a move resonant of Avengers: Endgame, at the hand of another Avenger summoned to the moment. Because if you look closely, those are the fists of Captain Marvel. And then we get…

… a reset. And it switches to General Ross, The Red Hulk, still in his human army form, having defeated the Avengers again. And then being defeated again.

This time, by an injured, grieving Mister Fantastic with a special gun. And then another Reset. This time to One World Under Red Hulk. A world in which he has imposed democracy across it, under the watch of his Red Tower. And then, rather than a reset, we go Forward to this scene, with a new world order, with the Red Hulk's America as a world police, and even talk of a new Krakoa…

This is General Ross seeing the possible presents and futures, then choosing the one that works and pursuing it. How? Unclear. Doctor Doom's time platform? Another device from the dungeons of Latveria? Or a local A.I. doing a reprise of Civil War II? Either way, this is Planet America, democracy, or their version of it – installed everywhere. And whoever the people choose, they are damned by it. Avengers: Armageddon will be the road to that state. And the Battle Of Symkaria is where it begins. And in the preview, we see the US Army attacking Ross and his Hulk Soldiers as he has declared an act of secession as "New America".

As veterans of World War II, the Winter Soldier and Namor, the Sub-Mariner, debate a response.

We see The Red Hulk, General Ross and his Hulk Soldiers making their attack on a US base, to establish their Nw America.

As well as "Hulking Down" to his human form, surrounded by his Hulk soldiers. As fo Captain America?

That's not Steve Rogers wielding the shield. That's David Colton, the Afghanistan/Iraq Wars version of Captain America, created by the US government while Rogers was in the ice. But we also have another Captain America, Sam Wilson, who might want that shield back. And so the Avengers Assemble.

Namor, Captain America, The Thing, Winter Soldier, The Vision, Mister Fantastic, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel and the Invisible Woman. A number of whom General Ross has seen die at his hands. Oh yes, one more.

Tony Stark, Iron Man. It's all coming together… the Battle For Symkaria awaits. Who else might want in?

Black Panther, King Of Wakanda. Of course, another head of state to join Namor, in dealing with the result of Doom losing his…

ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by Chip Zdarsky that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end. PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM!

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ Cover by RYAN STEGMAN The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by Chip Zdarsky that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end. PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM! Avengers: Armageddon (2026) #1 (of 5)

by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

ARMAGEDDON HAS ARRIVED! Red Hulk's devastating tear across the globe must be stopped… but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more…but who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation.

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