Donny Cates Beats Joe Biden In Advance Reorders

It must be good to be Donny Cates right now, as interest and advance reorders boom over Crossover and King In Black. And the industry seem to have responded well to the Biden/Harris Savage Dragon as well. Well, slightly more than half of them have, anyway.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR CROSSOVER #2 CVR A SHAW $3.99 IMAGE COMICS KING IN BLACK #2 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SAVAGE DRAGON #253 2ND PTG BIDEN HARRIS (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SPIDER-WOMAN #7 MOMOKO KNULLIFIED VAR KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING HOME SICK PILOTS #1 CVR B CONCERT POSTER VAR (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS X OF SWORDS HC BROOKS DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS HOME SICK PILOTS #1 CVR C DANI (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS KING IN BLACK IMMORTAL HULK #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS DARTH VADER #8 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54.LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #2 CVR B BLANK CVR $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SPIDER-MAN BY STERN OMNIBUS HC SPIDER-MAN HOBGOBLIN CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS HOME SICK PILOTS #1 CVR A WIJNGAARD (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WOLVERINE BLACK WHITE BLOOD #2 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK #2 (OF 5) SHALVEY SPOILER VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 07 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS CROSSOVER #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SHAW VIRGIN $3.99 IMAGE COMICS HELLSING DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 03 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS TASKMASTER #2 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK #2 (OF 5) BEDERMAN TATTOO VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION TP GOBLINS LAST STAND $39.99 MARVEL COMICS IRON MAN #4 RAPOZA KNULLIFIED VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN #2 CVR A MAIN (C: 1-0-0) $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT DEFENDERS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 ADAMS DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR MICHAEL GOLDEN MICRONAUTS ARTIST ED HC (NET) (C: 0-1-2) $90.00 IDW PUBLISHING ABSOLUTE CARNAGE OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS VENOMNIBUS HC VOL 03 KIETH CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 KEOWN HULK $125.00 MARVEL COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 BYRNE DM VAR NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS TMNT ONGOING (IDW) COLL HC VOL 11 (C: 0-1-2) $59.99 IDW PUBLISHING BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE FIREFLY UNIFICATION WAR DLX ED HC (C: 0-1-2) $75.00 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 IMMONEN CVR NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 PHOTO CVR ED (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLL TP SECRET OF PETRIFIED TABLET $39.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #9 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 02 PHOTO CVR ED (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE THANOS INFINITY SAGA OMNIBUS HC DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN ESCORZA $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING AVENGERS #38 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 03 PHOTO CVR ED (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE WEB OF VENOM EMPYRES END #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51 LAST $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 GARNEY DM $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER LOST ADVENTURES LIBRARY ED HC $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS THANOS INFINITY SAGA OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS RACHEL RISING OMNIBUS SC $55.00 ABSTRACT STUDIOS METABARONS HC (MR) (C: 0-0-1) $59.95 HUMANOIDS INC WOLVERINE BLACK WHITE BLOOD #1 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS

And the top ten DC Comics titles reordered this week by retailers from UCS.

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #100 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ WRAPAROUND (JOKER WAR) DC NATION PRESENTS DC FUTURE STATE (FREE COPIES OPT-IN) DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL ROBIN KING #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A RILEY ROSSMO BATMAN #96 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN THREE JOKERS #2 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL SPEED METAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A HOWARD PORTER BATMAN #97 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN THREE JOKERS #3 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #95 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR)