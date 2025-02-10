Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Games, Marvel Comics, Video Games | Tagged: Galacta, Marvel Rivals

Don't Expect Any More Galacta Comics As A Result Of Marvel Rivals

Don't expect any more Galacta comics as a result of the Marvel Rivals videogame, says Marvel Comics SVP Tom Brevoort

Article Summary Marvel Rivals game raises Galacta's profile, but no new comics planned for her.

Galacta comics are sought-after, fetching high prices on the resale market.

Tom Brevoort opposes expanding Galacta content in mainstream Marvel Universe.

Psylocke and Magik's increased comic presence is unrelated to Marvel Rivals.

In his most recent Substack, Marvel Executive Editor, Senior Vice President and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort is a bit out of sorts. He writes, "This is one of those weeks where I'm ill-motivated to write up one of these Newsletters. Not due to anything in particular, just a general ennui with the form and a feeling like this is all becoming work rather than something that I find entertaining. In all likelihood, the mood will pass."

Obviously, I am hoping otherwise because it gives him a chance to talk about the character Galacta, the daughter of Galactus, who appears prominently in the new Marvel Rivals videogame, and spinoff comic book, and all the fanart that this has inspired. Given the increased prominence this has given to Jeff The Land Shark, might there be a similar treatment in the comic books for Galacta?

Galacta, Daughter of Galactus, first appeared in Marvel Assistant-Sized Spectacular #2 who secretly lives on Earth working as a doctor and superhero while seeking to suppress her own hunger. Recently copies of that comic have sold, raw, for up to $140. And the reprint that extended the story, Galacta: Daughter Of Galactus has sold for up to $90 raw.

Tom Brevoort states "Jordan D. White has been waiting for his chance to do more Galacta ever since he helped to innovate that character years ago. But as the FANTASTIC FOUR editor, I have to say that I don't like what the existence of that character does to Galactus, so I am very much in favor of refraining from more Galacta content, at least within the mainstream MU."

As for the increase in the profile of Psylocke and Magik in the comic books, alongside their popularity in the game, Tom Brevoort puts us straight on that as well. "MARVEL RIVALS didn't have any influence in our decision to do PSYLOCKE and MAGIK projects right at this time, though it's a happy accident that the characters are so prominent in the game at a similar moment."

