Doom Academy #4 Preview: Zoe's Fairy Tale Nightmare Redux

In Doom Academy #4, Zoe must return to the dangerous fairy tale realm she just escaped from. What secret horror did she discover in Latveria's storybook land?

Article Summary Doom Academy #4 hits stores on May 21st, featuring Zoe's return to Latveria's dangerous fairy tale realm

Discover what new horror Zoe found in Doctor Doom's storybook land and why she must go back

Multiple variant covers available, including artwork by Woo-Chul Lee, Yanick Paquette, and Ron Lim

Zoe's friends have successfully rescued her from the scary fairy tale book but – wait, what do you MEAN she needs to go back?! What new horror did she discover in the Latverian fairy tale land, and what does it have to do with DOCTOR DOOM?! And what makes this Greta girl so important?

Doom Academy #4

by MacKenzie Cadenhead & Pasqual Ferry, cover by Pablo Villalobos

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale May 21, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621037400411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621037400416 – DOOM ACADEMY #4 WOO-CHUL LEE TOTH VIRGIN VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621037400421 – DOOM ACADEMY #4 WOO-CHUL LEE TOTH VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621037400431 – DOOM ACADEMY #4 YANICK PAQUETTE VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621037400441 – DOOM ACADEMY #4 RON LIM VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

